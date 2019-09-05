Beekeeper’s car stolen from right under his nose

Congress Drive, South Ruimveldt resident Francis Bailey, a bee keeper by profession, is now in a state of distress, after his car that he uses to offer his bee removal services, was stolen right under his nose between the hours of midnight on Tuesday and 05:00hrs yesterday.

The missing car is a silver-grey Toyota Premio with registration plates PPP 5767. The vehicle has a black rack on top and a ladder that was attached to the said rack at the time the vehicle was stolen. The rear view mirrors are missing their caps which were stolen some time ago when he was parked in the city.

Bailey said that he parked the car on the bridge of his premises, where it is parked every day, around 21:00 hrs on Tuesday, but he went to bed around midnight.

“I came home and parked the car on the bridge around nine, but I went to sleep around like midnight,” he recalled.

Bailey said he awoke at around 05:30 hrs yesterday to start his day, since he had an early appointment to remove some bees and he was going to be out all day at other points doing removals as well.

“I woke up at around five-thirty and I went outside to pick up the bee suits from the line because my partner was coming at 6 o’clock because we had an early bee removal.” he said.

He said after picking up the suits, he looked below at the bridge and realised that his car wasn’t there.

Bailey said he contacted multiple police stations including the Headquarters at Eve Leary and CID at Brickdam.

Surveillance footage has been retrieved from a number of CCTV cameras and is being looked at to see if the driver can be identified.

At around 11:00hrs yesterday, Bailey got a call from a former customer who is familiar with the car and saw his Facebook post. The vehicle was reportedly spotted heading towards East Bank Essequibo.

Police at Leonora had set up a roadblock after receiving information, but this did not yield the desired result. Bailey believes that the car may have already passed the area by the time the roadblock was set up or the driver was probably hiding out and waiting for nightfall.

Police are still on the lookout for the stolen car and the driver, and Bailey is hopeful that his vehicle will be found intact and is safely returned. Up to press time, the car was still not located.