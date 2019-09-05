A squandered opportunity

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure and the Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation did a commendable job in ensuring that the bridge was opened for traffic on Tuesday evening, and that the situation at the stellings did not get out of control. For those things, the government can give itself a pat on the back.

However, in terms of an emergency response, the efforts of the authorities left much to be desired. As such, the government can be commended for the quick turnaround in effecting repairs to the bridge and in not allowing the situation at the stellings to get out of control; however, the response can by no stretch of the imagination be deemed as an emergency response.

The bridge was closed to vehicular traffic on Monday following an accident. A barge, which was originally moored south of the bridge apparently broke free of its anchors and began drifting towards the bridge. By the time the SOS call went out, it was too late because Guyana does not have a fast-response marine section.

The barge collided into the bridge causing damage and forcing a closure. Thousands of commuters who use the bridge each day were left with only the speedboats to provide transportation across the Demerara River.

The forced bridge closure represented a national emergency. The thousands of persons, including schoolchildren, affected and inconvenienced, the vehicles stranded on both sides of the river and the inability to move goods and heavy vehicles from one to the other – which has now caused a garbage crisis in the city – all have combined to cause a national emergency.

In such a situation, emergency plans should have been put into effect, which should have meant that Civil Defence Commission taking command of the situation, establishing multiple points for crossing and handling all the other contingencies which developed.

The Civil Defence Commission has to be ready for the next time something like this happens. They should have already simulated such an emergency and rehearsed their response.

There were major consequences to the closure of the bridge. West Demerara is an important link between Demerara and Essequibo. A significant amount of agricultural produce, including from the Essequibo Coast and Islands, has to pass through West Demerara to get to markets in Demerara and Berbice. Goods and supplies from Georgetown for the hinterland communities would have also been disrupted. This was all the more reason why an emergency response, previously rehearsed, should have been put into effect.

In such a situation, the bridge becomes an important part of the transportation network connecting West Demerara to the rest of the country. This too should have ensured that an emergency response should have been immediately activated.

There was a response by the authorities, including the bridge, the police and the coast guard, but this limited response cannot be classified as an emergency response. These are matters, which should form a post-incident assessment by the government rather than trying to make excuses.

Another disturbing incident concerned the arrest of the captain and crew of the barge which had slammed into the bridge. It was reported that they were taken to the police. Now the damage to the bridge and the claims for recovery is a civil matter, which has to be handled either through marine insurance or through civil action against the barge’s owners. So why were the captain and the crew taken to the police station? If true, this is totally unacceptable behaviour.

The problems of Monday are now behind us, but there are lessons to be learnt and improvements to be made. Contingency planning remains important, and there has to be an emergency response plan should something of this nature occur.

The bridge closure could have been a trial run for a future and more serious emergency. Unfortunately, it ended up being a squandered opportunity.

