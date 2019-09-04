YWCC receives financial boost to purchase cricket covers

The Young Warriors Cricket Club (YWCC) of Cumberland, East Canje, Berbice which is in the process of rebuilding after a few years, received a financial boost of $210,000 to assist in purchasing covers for the cricket pitch. A request was made to former Rose Hall Estate Community Center first division player Chin Singh who responded by raising the funds along with assistance from Pakistani USA based Irfan Malik. The club recently elected an executive and plans to bring back the club to its former glory.

In handing over the cash, Singh said that he always have the East Canje area close to his heart and will always try his best to assist. Over the years, he assisted the club and promised his continued support; he also used the opportunity to congratulate young Shimron Hetmyer. Donations were made by: Chin Singh, Ramo Singh, Pampo Karran, Chris Ganesh, Paul, Brodo Kunjal, Outram Ranglall, Sasenarine Singh, Latchman Harripersaud, Goordial Matai, Baij and Ish Ramsoondar.

In response, newly elected Assistant Secretary/Treasurer Linden Austin thanked Singh and the rest of donors and promised to make them and others proud. The club was recently re-admitted by the Berbice Cricket Board after it was inadvertently left out of the Cricket Administration Bill.

In an invited comment from newly elected President Imran Saccoor, he stated that after acquiring the covers, they will raise funds to buy a self driven tractor, construct an all weather practice facility and a billboard at the head of the street entering the club. The billboard will honour West Indies batsman Shimron Hetmyer. The club is in the process of planning a series of fundraisers but also welcomes any assistance from former players, friends of the club, private individuals and corporate Guyana.