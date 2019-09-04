Trim, Grant and Roberts to vie for Keith Moseley Memorial Billiards title on Sunday

Latest update September 4th, 2019 12:59 AM
The Keith Moseley Memorial Billiards tournament will conclude on Sunday after three players qualified to seek honours after the opening round last Sunday at the Mackenzie Sports Club.
It was a day when two former top Linden players failed to advance and another who won a previous tournament was unable to get past their opponents.
In the second tournament this year, Rupert DaCosta, who was victorious in the Marlon Pearson tournament earlier this year, fell to Stephen Grant 100-67 as there were other wins by Avery Trim who eliminated Haroon Bacchus 100-79, Troy Roberts proved better that firmer top player Robert Langevine and Godwin Primo stopped another past champion Hardcourt Warde 100-75.
In the quarterfinals, Roberts halted Primo 100-48 and Trim, who has a top break of 26, ended the hopes of Ellis Noel 100-53.
Come Sunday it will be a three-horse race involving Trim, Roberts and Grant.
Before the competition Hardcourt Warde who played many battles with the late Keith Moseley, presented Roberts, who is a member of the MSC management Committee, with a set if billiard chalks.
On Sunday the three-way playoff is set for 17.00hrs at the MSC.
