Ten Students receive new bicycles in time for the new school term

Getting to school on time will not be a problem for ten students in the Grove/Caneville Squatting area, as they will be doing so on wheels.

Last Friday, the Sonic Hunters Motorcycle Club in collaboration with Industrial Supply Guyana (ISG) Inc., presented the ten students with their new bicycles in time for the new school term. The presentation was done in the Grove community in the presence of their parents and guardians.

Terry Liben, President of Sonic Hunters Motorcycle Club, said this is the third year that the club is donating to deserving students before the opening of the new school term.

Public Relation Officer of the club, Kwame Ridley, said a team from the club visited the community last week and identified the children from homes that need assistance.

A sales representative of ISG, Sylvester Persaud, posited that the company jumped at the opportunity to collaborate with the club as it is in keeping with their corporate social responsibility.

Parents and guardians of the ten recipients expressed their gratitude to the donors for the gifts to their children. The bicycles, the parents said, will see them having more finances to contribute to the wellbeing of their children.

The Sonic Hunters Motorcycle Club was formed in 2000 and a membership of more than forty motorcyclists.