Tell Uncle Freddie Guyana is a blessed place

People don’t know how good dem deh in Guyana. Up to today nuff of dem still trying to run out of de country. Of course de days when dem use to sell dem house to buy visas or to get to de States by backtrack done. But nuff of dem still trying to get out.

Dem who stay back seeing almost every day how people who ain’t do nobody nutten getting killed. People getting guns and going into even shopping malls and killing people. And this ain’t happening in any one state.

Dem boys know that Guyanese like a crowd but up to now dem ain’t hear bout any Guyanese who get killed in that shooting. Dem hear bout a shooting in Richmond Hill, Queens but dem don’t believe a Guyanese was involved.

Uncle Freddie does always talk bout Guyana being a Godforsaken country. He know people who use to lef this country to wuk in odda countries. Heself lef to go and wuk in Grenada. He manage to get out after a coup in that country.

Now dem boys want him to look at de Bahamas which get a big lash from Hurricane Dorian. Nuff Guyanese deh in de Bahamas and dem boys know when dem lef dem jobs in Guyana to wuk over there because dem was getting more money.

Well de hurricane sit over one part of de Bahamas fun forty hours. When it move on all dem wooden house was nutten but sticks. Well if Guyana is Godforsaken dem boys want to know wha Uncle Freddie gun seh bout de Bahamas.

There was a time when people use to seh how Guyana don’t get earthquake or hurricane because de Man above realize that Guyana got its own problems. De truth is that Guyana is a blessed place. From de days when people use to suck dem teeth when dem hear bout Guyana, now dem running to de country. It got oil.

That is why dem boys seh never cuss you home. It better than any odda.

Talk half and give thanks.