Star 10k road race and relay on for November

The annual Star 10k road race and relay runs off on Saturday November 2nd at the Diamond New Scheme located on the East Bank of Demerara. The event is being sponsored by Aquatic Starz Sports Management Company.

Over $250,000 in cash and prizes are to be won along with medals that will be handed over to all participants upon completion.

The entry fee is $1500 per person and the race can be shared with a partner with one person running the first 5k and the other the second half.

For more details and registration persons can call telephone numbers 672-0563, 672-8916, 669-6385.