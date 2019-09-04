Mom, daughter bound and robbed in daylight home invasion

The police are now on the hunt for three men who robbed a woman and her daughter at their home in broad daylight, leaving them bound then making good their escape.

According to information, Indrani Sugrim, 58 and her daughter Sabrina Sugrim, 30, was at home in their concrete house located at Lot 3 Soesdyke Public Road East Bank Demerara, when the men struck.

About 14:20 hrs the daughter was sleeping and her mother was in the living room when one of the perpetrators came under the pretext of purchasing coals.

He paid with a $5000 bill and it was while Mrs. Sugrim was heading inside to provide change for the alleged customer, the man and accomplices followed her.

The bandits, reportedly all armed with handguns, demanded cash and jewellery. One of the intruders then went into the daughter’s bedroom and woke her up, while also demanding cash and jewellry.

Fearful for their lives, the victims complied. The men carted off a gold chain valued $100,000, two diamond rings valued $400,000, a DVR valued at $45,000 and an undisclosed sum of cash belonging to Mrs. Sugrim.

The daughter was relieved of a Samsung cell phone valued at $70,000, gold chain valued $200,000, two gold rings valued at $175,000 and $180,000 in cash.

The men then bound their victims hand and foot before escaping.

As a result of the stolen DVR, police have been unable to obtain Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) footage.