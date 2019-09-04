Mazaruni Prisons gets $11M emergency response vessel

The capacity of the Mazaruni Prison to transport prisoners in the event of an emergency has been boosted with the addition of a speed boat. The boat was constructed by Guyana National Industrial Company (GNIC) and can transport a maximum of 14 persons.

The vessel was handed over yesterday to Permanent Secretary to the Public Security, Danielle McCalmon on behalf of subject Minister, Khemraj Ramjattan.

Speaking to the members of the media, Director of Prisons, Gladwin Samuels said the vessel cost approximately $11M.

Samuels pointed out that with the expansion of the prison, the need for an emergency response vessel will increase. He explained that “the first phase of the Mazaruni Prison expansion is going to be completed before the end of the year and this will see an additional two hundred prisoners going to that facility, it is only necessary, that we ensure that we plan ahead and have all the necessary resources in place.”

Additionally, the boat will also help in the transport of high-profile prisoners in a timely manner. “There are times when we have high profile prisoners to escort to the hospital and we would like to do so as quickly as possible. Many times, we are supported by the Guyana Police Force and if necessary, the military so there is the need for us to be on par with them in terms of the river assets,” Samuels added.

The Director of Prisons believes that the new boat will stand the test of time as it was constructed with high-quality materials. It will also complement the “M.L Troy W” which was commissioned and handed over to the Guyana Prison Service back in 2017..

(A DPI release )