Filipinos crew member dies after boat deck collapses

Latest update September 4th, 2019 12:59 AM
The police are investigating the death of 30 year old Reynald Jr. Balaoy Manuel of the Philippines, who reportedly perished after the deck of a vessel collapsed on him.
A police release stated that the incident took place around 22:40hrs last Monday, at a Water Street wharf.
Enquiries disclosed that Manuel and other crew members were on board motor vessel FWN Rapide I, when the deck fell into the hatch. Manuel received multiple injuries and was examined by a medical technician who pronounced him dead.
His body was taken to the Lyken Funeral Home where it is awaiting a post-mortem examination.
Sep 04, 2019TORONTO, Canada – The third edition of the Toronto Cup, organised by the Ontario Masters Softball Cricket Clubs (OMSCC) climaxed at the picturesque University of Toronto ground here on Sunday with...
Sep 04, 2019
Sep 04, 2019
Sep 04, 2019
Sep 04, 2019
Sep 04, 2019
On Sunday night, I was travelling north on UG Road heading to the Atlantic highway (my name for the old highway). My line... more
Two opinion polls conducted a few months apart in Trinidad and Tobago, suggest that the ruling People National Movement... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The Canadian-owned Bank of Nova Scotia, or Scotiabank, has more than US$1 trillion in assets; the... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]