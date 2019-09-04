Filipinos crew member dies after boat deck collapses

The police are investigating the death of 30 year old Reynald Jr. Balaoy Manuel of the Philippines, who reportedly perished after the deck of a vessel collapsed on him.

A police release stated that the incident took place around 22:40hrs last Monday, at a Water Street wharf.

Enquiries disclosed that Manuel and other crew members were on board motor vessel FWN Rapide I, when the deck fell into the hatch. Manuel received multiple injuries and was examined by a medical technician who pronounced him dead.

His body was taken to the Lyken Funeral Home where it is awaiting a post-mortem examination.