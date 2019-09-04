Latest update September 4th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

China, India and Brazil firms seek joint ventures to rehabilitate GPL network .

Sep 04, 2019 News 0

The Guyana Power and Light Company (GPL) will be rehabilitating its Medium Voltage and Low Voltage Network as part of its Development and Expansion Programme for the period 2015 to 2019. This project aims to not only upgrade current facilities but to also improve electricity accessibility.

Bids were opened for the project at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) yesterday morning and it attracted bids from countries such as China, India and Brazil.

Other notable projects were the Ministry of Public infrastructure, Feasibility Study Design and Construction Supervision for the Rehabilitation of the Charity Market Wharf, Charity Region 2, Regional Democratic Council region #3
Construction of Heavy Duty RC Bridge at Best Village West Coast Demerara and the Ministry of Public Security, Supply, Delivery and Installation of Whole-body Scanner, Guyana Prison Service.

 

Guyana Power & Light
Rehabilitation of MV and LV Distribution Network-Lot C

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ministry of Public infrastructure
Feasibility Study Design and Construction Supervision for the Rehabilitation of the Charity Market Wharf, Charity, Region 2

 

 

 

 

Regional Democratic Council region #3
Construction of Heavy Duty RC Bridge at Best Village West Coast Demerara.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ministry of Public Security
Supply, Delivery and Installation of Whole-body Scanner, Guyana Prison Service.

 

 

 

 

Ministry of the Presidency- Department of Energy
Consultancy Services for Development of a Website

 

 

Ministry of Agriculture
Procurement of New equipment for the Ministry of Agriculture Lot 1: procurement of One New 4×4 Double Cab Pickup, Lot 2: Procurement of One New All-Terrain Vehicle

 

 

 

 

 

Ministry of Public Security
Procurement of Field Materials- Guyana Police Force

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Guyana Power and Light
Procurement of Hardware for Installation of a Business Intelligence System for GPL

 

 

GECOM
Extension of Registration office at Hydronie, Parika, East Bank Essequibo Region 3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Construction of a Registration office at Kamarang- Region 7

 

 

 

 

 

Ministry of Business
Construction of Culvert to access the Enmore Call Centre

 

 

 

 

Maritime Administration Department
Construction of Sub Structure for the Maritime Administration Dept. New Main Office, Kingston

 

 

 

 

More in this category

Sports

Softball Cricket Canada win Toronto Cup Open title

Softball Cricket Canada win Toronto Cup Open title

Sep 04, 2019

TORONTO, Canada – The third edition of the Toronto Cup, organised by the Ontario Masters Softball Cricket Clubs (OMSCC) climaxed at the picturesque University of Toronto ground here on Sunday with...
Read More
YWCC receives financial boost to purchase cricket covers

YWCC receives financial boost to purchase cricket...

Sep 04, 2019

Trim, Grant and Roberts to vie for Keith Moseley Memorial Billiards title on Sunday

Trim, Grant and Roberts to vie for Keith Moseley...

Sep 04, 2019

Star 10k road race and relay on for November

Star 10k road race and relay on for November

Sep 04, 2019

Ten Students receive new bicycles in time for the new school term

Ten Students receive new bicycles in time for the...

Sep 04, 2019

Hero CPL welcomes Simon Taufel to match official’s team

Hero CPL welcomes Simon Taufel to match...

Sep 04, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • What is your opinion?

    Two opinion polls conducted a few months apart in Trinidad and Tobago, suggest that the ruling People National Movement... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019