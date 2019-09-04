China, India and Brazil firms seek joint ventures to rehabilitate GPL network .

The Guyana Power and Light Company (GPL) will be rehabilitating its Medium Voltage and Low Voltage Network as part of its Development and Expansion Programme for the period 2015 to 2019. This project aims to not only upgrade current facilities but to also improve electricity accessibility.

Bids were opened for the project at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) yesterday morning and it attracted bids from countries such as China, India and Brazil.

Other notable projects were the Ministry of Public infrastructure, Feasibility Study Design and Construction Supervision for the Rehabilitation of the Charity Market Wharf, Charity Region 2, Regional Democratic Council region #3

Construction of Heavy Duty RC Bridge at Best Village West Coast Demerara and the Ministry of Public Security, Supply, Delivery and Installation of Whole-body Scanner, Guyana Prison Service.

Guyana Power & Light

Rehabilitation of MV and LV Distribution Network-Lot C

Ministry of Public infrastructure

Feasibility Study Design and Construction Supervision for the Rehabilitation of the Charity Market Wharf, Charity, Region 2

Regional Democratic Council region #3

Construction of Heavy Duty RC Bridge at Best Village West Coast Demerara.

Ministry of Public Security

Supply, Delivery and Installation of Whole-body Scanner, Guyana Prison Service.

Ministry of the Presidency- Department of Energy

Consultancy Services for Development of a Website

Ministry of Agriculture

Procurement of New equipment for the Ministry of Agriculture Lot 1: procurement of One New 4×4 Double Cab Pickup, Lot 2: Procurement of One New All-Terrain Vehicle

Ministry of Public Security

Procurement of Field Materials- Guyana Police Force

Guyana Power and Light

Procurement of Hardware for Installation of a Business Intelligence System for GPL

GECOM

Extension of Registration office at Hydronie, Parika, East Bank Essequibo Region 3

Construction of a Registration office at Kamarang- Region 7

Ministry of Business

Construction of Culvert to access the Enmore Call Centre

Maritime Administration Department

Construction of Sub Structure for the Maritime Administration Dept. New Main Office, Kingston