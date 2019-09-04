Aviation Authority licenses Liza Destiny Heli-deck

The heli-deck of the Liza Destiny Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) has been licensed by Guyana’s Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA).

GCAA Director General, Egbert Field, handed over the licence yesterday to Country Manager of TLC Guyana Inc., Matthew Guiraud, at the Authority’s High Street, Kingston office.

The licence is valid for one year and costs GYD$250,000. At the end of the year, the GCAA is expected to completely re-inspect the heli-deck before it renews the licence.

The heli-deck will be used as a landing point for personnel and goods that are transported to and from the vessel.

Guiraud yesterday explained that TLC had been awarded the contract as agent to import the vessel to Guyana. By SBM Offshore, the company that owns it.

The helideck was inspected in Singapore on August

Ghana’s Director General had, last year, indicated that it would assist Guyana by providing technical cooperation with certain areas of development in which the African country is well versed.

Liza Destiny arrived in the Stabroek Block on August 29 last.

Field said that the Aerodrome department is currently developing its capacity to conduct complete inspections of such heli-decks and heli-ports on its own.

It cost SBM offshore US$720M. The contract was awarded to the firm in 2017 by ExxonMobil. According to SBM, project financing was secured by a consortium of 12 international banks.