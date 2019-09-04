Aviation Authority licenses Liza Destiny Heli-deck

Latest update September 4th, 2019 12:59 AM
The heli-deck of the Liza Destiny Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) has been licensed by Guyana’s Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA).
GCAA Director General, Egbert Field, handed over the licence yesterday to Country Manager of TLC Guyana Inc., Matthew Guiraud, at the Authority’s High Street, Kingston office.
The licence is valid for one year and costs GYD$250,000. At the end of the year, the GCAA is expected to completely re-inspect the heli-deck before it renews the licence.
The heli-deck will be used as a landing point for personnel and goods that are transported to and from the vessel.
Guiraud yesterday explained that TLC had been awarded the contract as agent to import the vessel to Guyana. By SBM Offshore, the company that owns it.
The helideck was inspected in Singapore on August
Ghana’s Director General had, last year, indicated that it would assist Guyana by providing technical cooperation with certain areas of development in which the African country is well versed.
Liza Destiny arrived in the Stabroek Block on August 29 last.
Field said that the Aerodrome department is currently developing its capacity to conduct complete inspections of such heli-decks and heli-ports on its own.
It cost SBM offshore US$720M. The contract was awarded to the firm in 2017 by ExxonMobil. According to SBM, project financing was secured by a consortium of 12 international banks.
Sep 04, 2019TORONTO, Canada – The third edition of the Toronto Cup, organised by the Ontario Masters Softball Cricket Clubs (OMSCC) climaxed at the picturesque University of Toronto ground here on Sunday with...
Sep 04, 2019
Sep 04, 2019
Sep 04, 2019
Sep 04, 2019
Sep 04, 2019
On Sunday night, I was travelling north on UG Road heading to the Atlantic highway (my name for the old highway). My line... more
Two opinion polls conducted a few months apart in Trinidad and Tobago, suggest that the ruling People National Movement... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The Canadian-owned Bank of Nova Scotia, or Scotiabank, has more than US$1 trillion in assets; the... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]