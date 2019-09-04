2014 Robb St. arson murders… Judge aborts trial

High Court Judge Brassington Reynolds yesterday brought a sudden halt to the trial of Ganga Kishna and Avishkar Bissoon, accused of the murders of a father and his two daughters, who perished when a fire razed their home at Lot 65 Robb and King Streets in November 17, 2014.

Judge Reynolds said that he aborted the trial in the interest of justice.

Although he did not go into details, Kaieteur News understands that during the trial, a certain development was brought to the court’s attention, and this led to the judge conducting an inquiry.

As a result of the findings of that inquiry, the judge made a decision to abort the trial.

Before discharging the jury, Justice Reynolds ordered a retrial for the two murder accused.

The retrial may commence next month, during the October session of the Demerara criminal assizes.

Ganga Kishna, also known as, ‘Scientist’ and ‘Buddy’ and his employee, Avishkar Bissoon, are accused of the murders of Randolph Thomas and his two daughters Tressa Rozario, 14, and Feresa Rozario, 11, who were trapped in their home at Lot 65 Robb and King Streets, Georgetown, which was razed by fire in the wee hours of November 17, 2014.

The trial at the High Court in Demerara was in its second week.

State Prosecutor Seeta Bishundial in her opening remarks to the jury had stated that the sisters and their father were asleep around 02.00 hrs when their home was set on fire. Based on reports, the sisters were trapped in the early morning inferno.

Thomas, 63, managed to jump through a window to escape the flames. He, however, sustained second and third degree burns and later succumbed on December 21, 2014, while receiving treatment at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

A drug addict reportedly confessed to police that he was offered money to set fire to the building which was part of a dispute.

Police believe that the building was torched to drive out individuals who were also claiming ownership of the property by prescriptive rights. It took detectives, mainly those stationed at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters, Eve Leary, Georgetown two years to crack this case.