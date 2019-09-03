Wildlife trader charged for trafficking Venezuelans

Latest update September 3rd, 2019 12:59 AM

A 62-year-old wildlife exporter was yesterday charged for trafficking in persons.

Fazel Shaw

The man, Fazel Shaw, of 69 Soesdyke, Linden Highway, East Bank Demerara, appeared before Magistrate Annette Singh in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
Shaw denied both charges which stated that between February 14, 2018, and June 14, 2018, at Soesdyke, Linden Highway, E.B.D, he engaged in trafficking in persons, in which he recruited, transported or harboured two men, and did not pay them.
According to the reports, on February 14, 2018, the Venezuelans entered Guyana illegally and on the following day, they were taken to the defendant’s home in Soesdyke, the Venezuelan nationals were told that they would be paid $10,000 for each cage they built for exotic animals, which the defendant exports.
After working for three days with Shaw, the Venezuelans complained about the work and the fact that they were not paid as promised for their labour.
On June 6, 2018, the victims were each given $100,000 and were promised the remainder of the money that was owed to them, but they never received any more money from Shaw – the defendant allegedly took away the men’s passports and kept it in his custody.
The matter was later reported, an investigation was then carried out. Shaw was charged for the offence.
He was released on 100,000 bail by Magistrate Singh, and the matter will be called again on September 11.

