The NY Business Group Under-19 Cricket Tournament Ramcharitar bags 6/24 as Albion defeat Rose Hall Town by 7 wickets

Leg-Spinner Surendra Ramcharitar bagged 6 for 24 as Albion defeated Rose Hall Town by 7 wickets to emerge winner of Zone C in the NY Business Group Under-19 50 Overs Cricket Tournament in Berbice.

Playing in their final preliminary fixture at the Area H Ground in Rose Hall Town, the home team were dismissed for a paltry 60 in 21.5 of their allotted 50 Overs after winning the toss and decided to take first strike on a pitch that was good for batting.

Opener Junior Sinclair and fellow national Under-19 batsman Kevlon Anderson made 16 each as none of the other batsmen reach double figures.

Kelvin Omrow, who shared the new ball with fellow left-arm-spinner Gouraf Ramesh, started Rose Hall’s misery in the second over of the match when Vikash Subramani was trapped in front of his stumps for a duck when the score was on 2.

Sinclair was then joined by Anderson and the pair slowly carried the score to 22 before Ramcharitar struck a double blow in his second over, the 12th of the innings. He first produced a beauty to dislodge the stumps of Sinclair and then had Jonathan Rampersaud (0) caught at mid-wicket.

It soon became 24 for 4 when Chanderpaul Govindhan (1) became Ramcharitar’s third scalp and when Anderson became another victim of Ramcharitar with the score on 37 for 5 in the 18th over, the Rose Hall innings thereafter quickly folded.

Ramcharitar, the son of former Albion all-rounder and Berbice batsman Ramperssud Ramcharitar, received excellent support from skipper Omrow with 2 for 4 for 4 Overs and off-spinner Beesham Surujnarine 2 for 9 form 2 overs.

Albion in reply reached 61 for 3 in 12.2 overs. Berbice Under-19 batsman Jeetendra Outar made 17 and national Under-17 batsman Sarwan Chaitnarine 10. Opener Raayad Karim (1) was the other batsman dismissed.

Leon Cecil and Guyana Under-15 batsman Tameshwar Mahadeo were unbeaten on 6 and 4 respectively.

Anderson took 2 for16 with his off-spin bowling for Rose Hall Town.

Despite their defeat, Rose Hall Town will also advance to the Quarter-Finals having ended as runner-up to Albion in Zone C.

Based on the fixtures three teams will be going forward into the Quarter-Finals from Zone C. Port Mourant, #73 and Rose Hall Town ‘B’ are the teams still in the race for the third spot.