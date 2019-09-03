The NY Business Group Under-19 Cricket Tournament Ramcharitar bags 6/24 as Albion defeat Rose Hall Town by 7 wickets

Latest update September 3rd, 2019 12:59 AM
Leg-Spinner Surendra Ramcharitar bagged 6 for 24 as Albion defeated Rose Hall Town by 7 wickets to emerge winner of Zone C in the NY Business Group Under-19 50 Overs Cricket Tournament in Berbice.
Playing in their final preliminary fixture at the Area H Ground in Rose Hall Town, the home team were dismissed for a paltry 60 in 21.5 of their allotted 50 Overs after winning the toss and decided to take first strike on a pitch that was good for batting.
Opener Junior Sinclair and fellow national Under-19 batsman Kevlon Anderson made 16 each as none of the other batsmen reach double figures.
Kelvin Omrow, who shared the new ball with fellow left-arm-spinner Gouraf Ramesh, started Rose Hall’s misery in the second over of the match when Vikash Subramani was trapped in front of his stumps for a duck when the score was on 2.
Sinclair was then joined by Anderson and the pair slowly carried the score to 22 before Ramcharitar struck a double blow in his second over, the 12th of the innings. He first produced a beauty to dislodge the stumps of Sinclair and then had Jonathan Rampersaud (0) caught at mid-wicket.
It soon became 24 for 4 when Chanderpaul Govindhan (1) became Ramcharitar’s third scalp and when Anderson became another victim of Ramcharitar with the score on 37 for 5 in the 18th over, the Rose Hall innings thereafter quickly folded.
Ramcharitar, the son of former Albion all-rounder and Berbice batsman Ramperssud Ramcharitar, received excellent support from skipper Omrow with 2 for 4 for 4 Overs and off-spinner Beesham Surujnarine 2 for 9 form 2 overs.
Albion in reply reached 61 for 3 in 12.2 overs. Berbice Under-19 batsman Jeetendra Outar made 17 and national Under-17 batsman Sarwan Chaitnarine 10. Opener Raayad Karim (1) was the other batsman dismissed.
Leon Cecil and Guyana Under-15 batsman Tameshwar Mahadeo were unbeaten on 6 and 4 respectively.
Anderson took 2 for16 with his off-spin bowling for Rose Hall Town.
Despite their defeat, Rose Hall Town will also advance to the Quarter-Finals having ended as runner-up to Albion in Zone C.
Based on the fixtures three teams will be going forward into the Quarter-Finals from Zone C. Port Mourant, #73 and Rose Hall Town ‘B’ are the teams still in the race for the third spot.
Sep 03, 2019Leg-Spinner Surendra Ramcharitar bagged 6 for 24 as Albion defeated Rose Hall Town by 7 wickets to emerge winner of Zone C in the NY Business Group Under-19 50 Overs Cricket Tournament in Berbice....
Sep 03, 2019
Sep 03, 2019
Sep 03, 2019
Sep 03, 2019
Sep 03, 2019
I lived under the administration of five PPP presidents beginning with Dr. Cheddi Jagan. Every PPP president was severely... more
The government can be commended for its handling of the closure of the Demerara Harbour Bridge yesterday. The bridge, which... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The Canadian-owned Bank of Nova Scotia, or Scotiabank, has more than US$1 trillion in assets; the... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]