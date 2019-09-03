Latest update September 3rd, 2019 12:59 AM

Repsol targets 200M barrels of oil with first well in Kanuku Block

Repsol Exploration Guyana yesterday kicked off its drilling campaign at the Carapa-1 well site within the Kanuku Block of the Guyana Maritime Zone.

Map showing location of the Carapa prospect on the Kanuku Block

According to the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD), this exercise is scheduled to conclude on November 30, 2019, and will incorporate the use of the MODU Rowan EXL-II and the OSV Bourbon Calm vessels, which will be displaying the international signal for vessels engaged in such activities.
The department notes that the survey area is approximately 72 nautical miles from the coast of Guyana, and covers an area of 2 square kilometres.
Kanuku is a block covering 1,937 km2 in the Atlantic Ocean. Repsol holds a 37.5% stake and operates the Project, while Tullow Oil holds 37.5% and Total 25%.
The Carapa prospect is a 200-million-barrel Cretaceous target located in 70 metres of water and will be drilled using a jack-up rig.

