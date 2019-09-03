Region Six NGSA standouts… Sugar workers’ children rewarded by NICIL

The National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL) has started an initiative to reward children of current and past sugar workers who excelled at the National Grade Six exams. Three of Region Six’s Top Performers were awarded by the entity’s Special Projects Unit at a simple ceremony held at the Regional Education Officer’s office on Friday last.

The recipients who all gained places at Queen’s College and The Bishops’ High School have opted to stay in their region, and have begun their new school year at Berbice High School.

Pawan Ketwaro and Chitra Ramdeen who both scored 520 marks tied for first place in the region. Marissa Siriram who got 514 marks and was awarded fifth place for the region, placed third for former and/or current workers of GuySuCo.

All of the students were in the company of their mothers, and while they expressed happiness at their achievements, they all preferred to stay close to home and their families. This bit of information was revealed by the CEO of NICIL, Mr. Colwin Heath-London, who indicated that NICIL is prepared to lend assistance to ensure that students attend the schools they had secured places at, when they sat the Grade Six Exams.

He extended congratulations to all of the students and wished them all the best in their future academic endeavours. While the first two indicated their interest to become doctors, Marissa has her eye on the field of Law.

Estate Manager of the Rose Hall operation, Edward Anderson, said that he was very proud. He said that he was elated to see young Pawan Ketwaro in the batch, noting that he knows the child’s father whom he worked with for a number of years before the father became an ex-employee.

“I want to congratulate you the parents, as you are seeing that the sacrifices and investment that you have made are already paying off. And let me say that this is just the start, as there is more to come, because I am confident that these three children in five years’ time will be part of our country’s top CSEC performers,” he posited.

Each student was presented with backpacks packed with books and stationery supplies, $60,000 to open a savings account, a weekend trip for themselves and parents to either Berbice Inn or Watooka Guest House, and other financial contributions to ensure that their transition into a higher level of schooling is easy.