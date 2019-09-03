People like see but dem don’t see wha dem should

There was a time when people use to cross from Vreed-en-Hoop to Georgetown by big boat, de same boats wha running to Bartica and Essequibo. Then dem build a bridge across de Demerara River. Some people use to walk across de bridge every night because it was a night thing.

De big boats disappear and people didn’t have to get stranded in de city when night set in. People from de West Side only use to party in de city if dem had family to stay at. De bridge change all of dat, but dem had people who look like if dem want shut down de bridge fuh good.

In de past, de bridge use to break away. One time, a lady going to de airport get trap pon a piece dat look like if it was floating to Trinidad.

Every Tom, Dick and Harrylall who use to tek a boat and sail up and down de river suddenly see de bridge as an obstacle. Nuff of dem knock de bridge and bruk it. Every time dat happen, people got to use boat to cross and dem boat don’t wuk in de nights.

Yesterday, a barge bruk de bridge. Dem boys hear de river people seize de barge. Nobody don’t know why. Dis barge break away. In Guyana, people does see everything. If a man trying to hide from he wife, people gon show she wheh he deh.

Just de odda day, three men try to break into a house in Republic Park. People see and de police shoot one of dem. Suh when dis barge break away and people claim how dem ain’t see, dem boys don’t believe dat.

De barge bruk de bridge and dis happen when some people was driving over it. A lady driver get hurt. Dem boys seh she was lucky to get off.

De police arrest de people pon de tug because some people believe dat dem was trying to get away real quiet.

After-all, a man did thief a barge from de bridge and hide it in Mahaica. How he manage to sail it till up deh only de Man above know.

Talk half and put railings round de bridge.