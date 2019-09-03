Latest update September 3rd, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

People like see but dem don’t see wha dem should

Sep 03, 2019 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists 0

There was a time when people use to cross from Vreed-en-Hoop to Georgetown by big boat, de same boats wha running to Bartica and Essequibo. Then dem build a bridge across de Demerara River. Some people use to walk across de bridge every night because it was a night thing.
De big boats disappear and people didn’t have to get stranded in de city when night set in. People from de West Side only use to party in de city if dem had family to stay at. De bridge change all of dat, but dem had people who look like if dem want shut down de bridge fuh good.
In de past, de bridge use to break away. One time, a lady going to de airport get trap pon a piece dat look like if it was floating to Trinidad.
Every Tom, Dick and Harrylall who use to tek a boat and sail up and down de river suddenly see de bridge as an obstacle. Nuff of dem knock de bridge and bruk it. Every time dat happen, people got to use boat to cross and dem boat don’t wuk in de nights.
Yesterday, a barge bruk de bridge. Dem boys hear de river people seize de barge. Nobody don’t know why. Dis barge break away. In Guyana, people does see everything. If a man trying to hide from he wife, people gon show she wheh he deh.
Just de odda day, three men try to break into a house in Republic Park. People see and de police shoot one of dem. Suh when dis barge break away and people claim how dem ain’t see, dem boys don’t believe dat.
De barge bruk de bridge and dis happen when some people was driving over it. A lady driver get hurt. Dem boys seh she was lucky to get off.
De police arrest de people pon de tug because some people believe dat dem was trying to get away real quiet.
After-all, a man did thief a barge from de bridge and hide it in Mahaica. How he manage to sail it till up deh only de Man above know.
Talk half and put railings round de bridge.

More in this category

Sports

The NY Business Group Under-19 Cricket Tournament Ramcharitar bags 6/24 as Albion defeat Rose Hall Town by 7 wickets

The NY Business Group Under-19 Cricket Tournament Ramcharitar bags...

Sep 03, 2019

Leg-Spinner Surendra Ramcharitar bagged 6 for 24 as Albion defeated Rose Hall Town by 7 wickets to emerge winner of Zone C in the NY Business Group Under-19 50 Overs Cricket Tournament in Berbice....
Read More
NAFICO claim Insurance Institute of Guyana Tapeball title

NAFICO claim Insurance Institute of Guyana...

Sep 03, 2019

Limacol football tournament continues today

Limacol football tournament continues today

Sep 03, 2019

NAMILCO 50th Anniversary Sports – Essequibo Imam Bacchus CC defeat NAMILCO Thunderbolt Team to win T20 showdown

NAMILCO 50th Anniversary Sports – Essequibo...

Sep 03, 2019

HS Masters, Two Sisters Car Rental victorious

HS Masters, Two Sisters Car Rental victorious

Sep 03, 2019

CPL T20 Cricket Warriors play last practice match today U-19 players Anderson & Omrao to train with GAW

CPL T20 Cricket Warriors play last practice match...

Sep 03, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Bridge over troubled waters

    The government can be commended for its handling of the closure of the Demerara Harbour Bridge yesterday. The bridge, which... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019