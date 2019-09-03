NAMILCO 50th Anniversary Sports – Essequibo Imam Bacchus CC defeat NAMILCO Thunderbolt Team to win T20 showdown

A well paced half century off the bat of opener Parmesh Parsatam and an equally responsible 37 from opening partner, Navindra Persaud guided Imam Bacchus Cricket Club to a comfortable eight wicket win over the NAMILCO Thunderbolt Team when the NAMILCO 50th Anniversary Sports programme, Essequibo leg came off on Sunday last at the Imam Bacchus Ground, Columbia, in the Cinderella County of Essequibo.

A colorful crowd including well over 50 NAMILCO staff members, host Sam Baksh of the famous Imam Bacchus & Sons – host of the day’s proceedings along with NAMILCO’s Fitzroy McLeod (Finance Director) and Atomaram Lakeram (Personal Assistant to Managing Director Bert Sukhai) all soaked up an absorbing day of action in very sunny conditions.

The programme, which had been put back by a few weeks owing to the prolonged raining season, was well received by the participants and dozens of spectators who were on hand.

After winning the toss and deciding to take first strike, the NAMILCO Thunderbolt Team started well but were kept in check by some steady bowling form the home team. Opener Travis Persaud looked the part in his innings of 38 off 26 balls decorated with eight (8) fours, timing the ball well as he set the foundation for their eventual total of 117-5.

But once Persaud succumbed to the Imam Bacchus bowling attack, his teammates were not able to get the better of the pace and spin attack even though they got starts. Sudesh Persaud was left unbeaten on 18 when the overs ran out.

Support came from Abdool Razzak (17) and Daniel Basdeo who was left not out on 12. N. Cadogan and K. Persaud were the pick of the Imam Bacchus bowlers with two for 12 and 13 runs, respectively.

Needing to score 118 to win off their 20 overs, Imam Bacchus CC were very businesslike in their approach, led by openers Parmesh Parsatam and Navindra Persaud. The duo blasted the ball to all parts of the ground as neither of the NAMILCO Thunderbolt Team bowlers escaped the willow.

Parsatam hit the boundary ropes on eight occasions in his match winning 51 before he fell. And even though his opening partner, Navindra Persaud went back for 37, the foundation for victory and the winning prize of $50,000 was already laid.

Formalising the win were Yogeshwar Lall and Latchman Rohit who were left unbeaten on 16 and 13 respectively when the win was achieved. For their efforts, NAMILCO Thunderbolt Team collected $10,000; both teams were also presented with trophies.

During brief opening and closing ceremonies, host, Sam Baksh expressed delight at being able to host the programme for the NAMILCO 50th Anniversary celebrations. He said that Imam Bacchus & Sons was more than elated to welcome Executive and staff of the National Milling Company of Guyana.

McLeod in his remarks stated that Imam Bacchus & Sons have been a faithful partner of NAMILCO from the time it started business in Guyana and the company thought it fitting to host such a programme there.

Sincere gratitude on behalf of Managing Director Mr. Bert Sukhai, who was unavoidably absent, was extended to Mr. Baksh, Imam Bacchus & Sons, players, staff members and fans by Sukha’s Personal Assistant, Lakeram.

He stated that the company was more than happy to give back to the community as they celebrate this milestone. A similar programme was held in the Ancient County of Berbice in May of this year.

NAMILCO is also the title sponsor of the Guyana Football Federation national Intra Association Under-17 League which involves all nine (9) Regional Members Associations. The two entities inked a five-year back in 2016.

NAMILCO was the first company in Guyana to sign a multi-year partnership deal with the federation.