NAFICO claim Insurance Institute of Guyana Tapeball title

NAFICO were crowned champions of the Insurance Institute of Guyana 7-a-side 5-over Tapeball cricket competition which was contested on Saturday last at the GNIC SC, Woolford Avenue.

NAFICO were largely indebted to Anil Singh who propped up the total in the latter stages of the innings with some lusty hitting and Dinesh Singh who produced a fine spell of medium pace bowling to take a hat-trick.

Watched by a large and colourful crowd, NAFICO defeated GTM by 25 runs in the final. NAFICO took first strike and recovered from a slow start to post a challenging 68-4. Singh struck two fours and four towering sixes in a top score of 38, while Dinesh Singh contributed 12. In reply, GTM found the going tough and were limited to 43-4. R. Seepersaud made 22 as Dinesh Singh grabbed 3-4 from one over. He was named man-of-the-match.

Both teams registered comfortable victories in their respective semi-final games. NAFICO defeated Diamond Fire and General Insurance Company INC by 32 runs in their encounter. Batting first, NAFICO managed 92-1 with Devendra Singh scoring 60 not out including eight sixes. Diamond Fire and General Insurance Company Inc responded with 60-1. Hansraj Sookdeo made 39 not out.

GTM overcame Assuria by 27 runs in the second semi final. GTM took first strike and scored 74-2. S. Solomon made 28 and R. Seepersaud 26. Assuria replied with 47-4. Anil Persaud made 30.

Earlier, Hand-in-Hand went down to Diamond Fire and General Insurance Company Inc by eight wickets. Hand-in-Hand took first strike and managed 75-4 with P. Bani scoring 25. Diamond Fire and General Insurance Co. Inc replied with 78-2 in 4.5 overs. Hansraj Sookdeo struck an unbeaten 45.

NAFICO beat Hand-in-Hand by five runs. Batting first, NAFICO made 73-2. Stephon Bennett slammed 32. Hand-in-Hand responded with 68-2. Danesh Singh scored 25.

Assuria overcame IBGL by 19 runs. Assuria took first strike and scored 77-1. Suruj Dass made 30. IBGL made 58-1 in reply. Romel Johnson stroked 44.

The tournament was organised by the Insurance Institute of Guyana which is an arm of the Insurance Association of Guyana. Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Debbie Ramsaroop Vice President of IIG congratulated the teams and thanked the organisers.

President of the Insurance Institute of Guyana Anil Singh expressed gratitude to the Insurance Companies, GNICSC and Regal Stationery and Computer Centre for their input. He said the tournament was organised to foster unity and more such tournaments will be held.

Singh also expressed gratitude to CEO of Nafico Basil Mahadeo, CEO of hand in hand. Keith Evelyn, General Manager of Assuria Yogindra Arjune, General Manager of Diamond Insurance Tara Chandra and President of Insurance Association of Guyana Omadatt Singh. (Zaheer Mohamed)