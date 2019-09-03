Man accused of murdering wife over 21 years ago remanded

Almost twenty-one years to the day that he allegedly committed a heinous crime, a 46-year-old resident of Hururu Mission, Upper Berbice River, was yesterday hauled before the courts where an indictable charge of murder was read to him by Senior Magistrate Leron Daly.

It was alleged that Philbert Thomas called “Gilbert Thomas”, murdered his wife Viola Thomas on September 5, 1998, at Cubacalli, Waini, North West District. He was not required to plead to the charge which was read to him in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

According to information, on the day in question, the man reportedly stabbed his wife multiple times about the body at a fun-day event. Police said he then went into hiding.

Subsequent to the incident, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) recommended that Thomas be charged with murder. Police said that the matter was heard at the Acquero Magistrate’s Court in Region One. Several witnesses testified against the accused.

A police release stated that the matter was re-called eight years later at the same court, and it was adjourned with no appointed date for resumption.

It was Alina Thomas, the 63-year-old mother of the slain woman, who spotted a photograph in the Kaieteur News of Philbert Thomas, a man who gave his name as “Gilbert Thomas” to the police.

At the time, ‘Gilbert Thomas’ was on remand on two charges of felonious wounding. He was accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend, Dolly Gobin, 48, and Leymond Smith, her 40-year-old partner.

It is alleged that Gobin and Smith, were consuming alcohol at Gobin’s home at Hururu Mission, Upper Berbice River, when Thomas, with whom Gobin had shared a relationship, attacked them.

He allegedly stabbed Gobin under the left breast, while Smith was stabbed to the left side chest.

Police said the accused then fled. However, police arrested him at a camp in the Hururu backlands.

The deceased woman’s mother immediately recognised the photograph of the accused in a news article after the details of his arrest was published. She went to the Acquero Police Station and made a report.

A court order was filed and the accused was identified by Alina Thomas. Police indicated that he has since confessed to killing his wife 21 years ago.

Magistrate Daly remanded the defendant to prison until September 9, when he is expected to return to court for continuation of the matter.