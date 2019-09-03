Limacol football tournament continues today

Latest update September 3rd, 2019 12:59 AM
Play in the fourth annual Limacol Football tournament, which is sponsored by the New GPC Inc. and supported by W.J. Enterprise, got underway on Saturday Evening at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground on Carifesta Avenue with a double header, continues tonight with another double header.
Tonight’s action will see Mahaica Determinators challenging city side Pele from19:00 hrs, while from 21:00 hrs Beacons will come up against Pouderoyen of the West side in the nightcap.
The 2019 champions will pocket $400,000 while the runners up will walk away with $200,000. The winner of the third place playoff will receive $100,000 and the fourth place finishers will enjoy $50,000.
Sep 03, 2019Leg-Spinner Surendra Ramcharitar bagged 6 for 24 as Albion defeated Rose Hall Town by 7 wickets to emerge winner of Zone C in the NY Business Group Under-19 50 Overs Cricket Tournament in Berbice....
