Junior Cornette cops $1M in raffle aimed at supporting athletes

A large crowd gathered on Saturday night last to in great anticipation of who was going to cart off the $1M top prize, as Payless Store (and collaborative partners) made ready to announce winners in their humanitarian-driven raffle geared at raising funds to help talented local sportsmen/women.

The crowd enjoyed presentations from a cultural mix of local artistes before the raffle was drawn.

Taking home the million-dollar prize was Junior Cornette (ticket # 4675) of Georgetown, while Vanessa Deokarran of Edinburgh Village, Corentyne, Berbice, took home the second prize of a Hero Motorcycle. A Berbician housewife was elated to have won both a microwave and refrigerator (tickets # 4281 and 431) while a 32-inch flat screen television was won by D. Green (ticket # 0588)

Just recently, the store’s Managing Director, Joseph Ramkarran, joined forces with popular comedian, Lyndon “Jumbie” Jones and National Award-Winning Athletics Coach, Leslie Black, to raise funds to help athletes at the school and national level.

To make this possible, they have solicited the help of several local artistes, and are taking an edutainment approach, where by the artistes perform at several live shows in the form of drama and vocal presentations.

To date, they have been able to support athletes representing Guyana at the Commonwealth and Carifta Games, and also athletes and gifted sportsmen and women at the school level.

Not so long ago, they were able to raise $5M to assist talented Guyanese boxer, Clive Atwell, who suffered head injuries during one of his fights.