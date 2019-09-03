“I thief de battery but don’t send me to jail,” man cries in court

With tears streaming down his face moments after admitting to a simple larceny charge, a man begged the Magistrate to give him community service instead of sentencing him to jail.

Twenty-six-year-old Kumar Shaw appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Shaw pleaded guilty to the charge which stated that on July 15, 2019, at Regent Street, Georgetown, he stole one battery valued at $22,000, property of Kim DeSantos.

“Yea ma’am, I carry it away,” Shaw told the court as he entered a guilty plea. The defendant further mentioned that he sold the battery and when he went back to the man he sold it to, the man refuted his claims and beat him up.

“I ask back the man for the battery and the man lash me to my mouth and beat me up,” Shaw told the court, pointing to a scar on his face.

Police prosecutor Sanj Singh told the court that, on the day in question, the virtual complainant secured her minibus and then left for home. However, the following day when she returned and checked her bus, she noticed the battery was missing.

The woman then made a report at the police station. CCTV footage subsequently revealed Shaw removing the battery from the bus. He was later apprehended and charged for simple larceny.

“Give me to clean up the court your worship. I thief de battery, but don’t send me to jail… I don’t want to go to jail,” Shaw continued crying as he begged the Magistrate for community service.

However, Magistrate Daly explained to the defendant that he doesn’t have a fixed placed of abode and if given community service, they won’t be able to track him.

Shaw was ordered to pay a fine of $15,000, or in default, he will spend two months in prison.