HS Masters, Two Sisters Car Rental victorious

HS Masters and Two Sisters Car Rental won the Masters and Open categories respectively when the Lusignan Central PPP group staged its softball competition on Sunday last at Lusignan Community Centre ground, East Coast Demerara.
HS Masters beat Fisherman Masters by 21 runs in the final. HS Masters batted first and made 100-7 in 10 overs. Darmendra Mohabir made 40, while Pooran Singh took 2-8.
Fisherman Masters responded with 79-9. Robert Mohan made 29 as Manoj Arjune picked up 4-13 to take the man-of-the-match award.
In the Open final, Two Sisters Car Rental overcame Bee Hive by 22 runs. Two Sisters Car Rental batted first and scored 42-2 off their reduced quota of three overs. In reply, Bee Hive made 20 in three overs.
The group has expressed gratitude to Rockaway Auto Sales for their contribution, the participating teams and ground staff.
The group would also like to thank Pristine Water, Omesh and Son Seafood, Lakeram, Shell Shack, Yougie and Son Smoke Fish and Sniper Sound System.
