Golden Grove man found with head almost severed

The body of a man was discovered yesterday morning around 05:30hrs, near to a bridge in Haslington, with what appeared to be chop wounds that left his head and neck almost severed from his shoulders.

The deceased has since been identified as 58-year-old David Gentle, of Golden Grove, East Coast Demerara.

According to reports, Gentle was at a bar popular in the area for a Karaoke session, when he got into a confrontation with another patron. Gentle reportedly left that location sometime around 01:30 hrs. This was the last time he was seen alive.

His body was found at the edge of a bridge, next to a trench running alongside the Haslington Bus Shed Street – north of the public road. The gruesome discovery was made by a female resident on her way to work.

Gentle was lying face down, with his head and hand on the bridge and a bicycle next to him. There were gaping wounds which appeared to be chops to the centre of his head and the back of the neck.

All the contents of his pockets as well as his other personal belongings and valuables were left intact, suggesting that robbery may not have been the reason why he met his demise.

Residents told Kaieteur News that Gentle would usually visit a sister of his who lives some distance away from where his body was found. There was some speculation that he may have been killed elsewhere and then brought there, due to the small amount of blood present at the scene, considering the severity of his wounds. Some also said it was “impossible” for someone to be hacked to death in that area and no one heard or saw anything.

Up to press time, no eyewitness had come forward and no arrests had been made. The body was taken to Jerrick’s Funeral Parlour where an autopsy will be conducted. Police are investigating.