CPL T20 Cricket Warriors play last practice match today U-19 players Anderson & Omrao to train with GAW

Yesterday, at the Marriott Hotel, where the Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) team is being accommodated, Team Operations Manager of the local Franchise Trinidadian Omar Khan introduced his team to the Media.

The Warriors, four times bridesmaid but never the Bride, will start their 2019 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T2O campaign against St Lucia Zouks on Thursday at 18:00 hrs, after playing their second and final Practice match today at Providence.

The South American Franchise, which in addition to being in fours finals, reached two semi-finals since the CPL was inaugurated in 2013, will face-off with the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots on Saturday before facing former Champion Barbados Tridents next Sunday.

Zuficar Ali, speaking on behalf of Franchise owner Bobby Ramroop, said they look a very strong one and this could be the year that the Warriors goes all the way and win their first title.

Also speaking was President of ExxonMobil Guyana, Rod Henson who stated that this was ExxonMobil’s third consecutive year as a sponsor.

“It’s been a long wait but the Cpl is finally here. We are always willing to support sports which has the power to unite people and provides happiness to Guyanese,” Henson informed.

“It’s great that we can come and support the Warriors as one nation and celebrate their success. The Warriors not only entertains fans on the field but participate in social actives and I hope Exxon Mobil could be involved this year,” Henson said.

The ExxonMobil top man in Guyana stated that this is a time to talk about sports for a while instead of talking about Elections and Oil.

Also present yesterday were Deedra Moe, Senior Director, Public & Government affairs and Nicholas Yearwood, ExxonMobil’s Communications Adviser, while Public & Government Affairs Advisor Janelle Persaud did an excellent job as chairperson.

Henson and Moe were presented with Warriors team shirts and training uniforms.

Australian off-spinner Chris Green, who led the team last year after Malik’s departure, thanked ExxonMobil, one of the World’s largest publicly traded International Oil and Gas Companies for their support and said he was confident the Warriors could clear final hurdle this year.

“I love the Green Stand,” Green joked referring to the name of one of the three Stands at the Providence Stadium.

Khan informed that while Shimron Hetmyer and Keemo Paul are with the West Indies team which lost the two-Test series 2-nil yesterday in Jamaica, Pakistan leg-spinner Shadab Khan was expected in Guyana last night.

Guyanese Romain Ramkellawan and Englishman 21-year-old Wicket-Keeper James Seward are the pair of U-21 players who will travel with the team. This is the second year with the GAW for Ramkellawan.

The GAW includes eight Guyanese players while the 37-year-old Skipper Shoaib Malik who has played 345 t20 matches will hope to better his highest score of 95 not out in this year’s CPL.

Khan informed that unlike in past tournaments, Malik will be available for the entire duration of the seventh edition of the CPL and with calm and level-headed demeanor, the Warriors are confident of going one better than they did in 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2018.

Khan also informed that for the first time the Warriors had acquired a Video analysis and statistician from India. (Sean Devers)