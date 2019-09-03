Latest update September 3rd, 2019 12:59 AM

Banks DIH Limited presents bursaries to 23 children of employees, shareholders

Sep 03, 2019

Banks DIH Limited presented bursaries to 23 children of employees and shareholders who were successful at the 2019 National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) during its annual presentation ceremony last Saturday at the Sports Club, Thirst Park.

Mr. George McDonald – -Managing Director/Marketing, Mr. Andrew Carto-Human Resources Director and other executives of Banks DIH Limited pose with the Bursary awardees.

The bursary awards were presented by Mr. George Mc Donald, Co-Managing Director/Marketing Director during the ceremony attended by the recipients, parents and senior executives of the Company including Mr. Andrew Carto, Human Resources Director.
The feature address was delivered by Mr. David Carto, Procurement and Operations Executive, who congratulated the awardees and encouraged them to be motivated and strive for excellence.
The recipients were: (Employees’ children) Nathan Kellman, Uvraj Arjune, Israel Van Buckley, Duveena DeAbreau, Anique Fields, Mandisa Doodnauth, Macy Barclay, Tejasvi Kishur, Akeela Smith, Mauricisa Payne, Devyani Singh and Ronnel Roach.
(Shareholders’ children): Shivali Challu, Ajala Maharaj, Dasha Venture, Lakeram Ramnarain, Saskiyah Wilkinson, Julia Bacchus, Joshua Naraine, Khemesh Persaud, Marzuku Smith and Alwyn Adams.

