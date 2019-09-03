Banks DIH Limited presents bursaries to 23 children of employees, shareholders

Latest update September 3rd, 2019 12:59 AM
Banks DIH Limited presented bursaries to 23 children of employees and shareholders who were successful at the 2019 National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) during its annual presentation ceremony last Saturday at the Sports Club, Thirst Park.
The bursary awards were presented by Mr. George Mc Donald, Co-Managing Director/Marketing Director during the ceremony attended by the recipients, parents and senior executives of the Company including Mr. Andrew Carto, Human Resources Director.
The feature address was delivered by Mr. David Carto, Procurement and Operations Executive, who congratulated the awardees and encouraged them to be motivated and strive for excellence.
The recipients were: (Employees’ children) Nathan Kellman, Uvraj Arjune, Israel Van Buckley, Duveena DeAbreau, Anique Fields, Mandisa Doodnauth, Macy Barclay, Tejasvi Kishur, Akeela Smith, Mauricisa Payne, Devyani Singh and Ronnel Roach.
(Shareholders’ children): Shivali Challu, Ajala Maharaj, Dasha Venture, Lakeram Ramnarain, Saskiyah Wilkinson, Julia Bacchus, Joshua Naraine, Khemesh Persaud, Marzuku Smith and Alwyn Adams.
Sep 03, 2019Leg-Spinner Surendra Ramcharitar bagged 6 for 24 as Albion defeated Rose Hall Town by 7 wickets to emerge winner of Zone C in the NY Business Group Under-19 50 Overs Cricket Tournament in Berbice....
Sep 03, 2019
Sep 03, 2019
Sep 03, 2019
Sep 03, 2019
Sep 03, 2019
I lived under the administration of five PPP presidents beginning with Dr. Cheddi Jagan. Every PPP president was severely... more
The government can be commended for its handling of the closure of the Demerara Harbour Bridge yesterday. The bridge, which... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The Canadian-owned Bank of Nova Scotia, or Scotiabank, has more than US$1 trillion in assets; the... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]