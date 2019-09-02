Puran Bros. Golf Classic …. Avinash, ‘Jacks’ Harry and Lloyd Fung-A-Fat flight champions in inaugural

With great weather and over 50 enthusiastic players registered for the Puran Bros inaugural Golf classic on Saturday last, the atmosphere was set for great competitiveness and superb golfing.

Reigning Guyana Open Champion Avinash Persaud delivered well on this occasion, his 1st place being fiercely contested by former Captain, now always in the winner’s Row, the veteran Patrick Prashad. They both tied for 1st place in the 0-10 Flight but Avinash won out on the “back 9” better score. President Aleem Hussain was a few strokes behind with 76.

Then there was even more outstanding net performances in the 11-19 Flight from Bridgelall ‘Jacks’ Harry, who pulled all the stops to produce a net of 69, displacing by 1 stroke veteran William Walker who has himself been producing some superb performances in recent weeks.

Net performances in the 20-36 Flight were more evidence of the tournament’s keenness as Lloyd Fung-A-Fat delivered a splendid 71, followed by Maxim Mangra with 74. Lloyd’s great performance was enhanced with him winning the Nearest The Pin prize, while Avinash won the Longest Drive prize.

In operation since 1987 and with more than 300 employees in the company, Puran Brothers Inc. of Lot 7 Bella Street, Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara, Guyana, pioneered private garbage collection in the rural areas and today thousands of households and businesses such as fast food restaurants, hotels, stores and other commercial entities benefit from their high quality yet affordable service.

They are the only Waste Management company in Guyana that hold an Operations Permit from the Environmental Protection Agency.They have also earned a respectable and recognized name in both the construction and ready-mix concrete sectors, and currently have other services in a number of various industries, including road sweeping, tyre-recycling, paper shredding, party rentals and others.

Mr Satesh Puran – Director Top Mix Cement Division – who is himself a member of the LGC and participated in the tournament, and Ms Sarah Dass – Administrative Assistant, of Puran Brothers Inc. were on hand to congratulate and distribute prizes to the winners. Mr Puran, expressed his delight at the support of the golfers at this inaugural tournament, admitted that he followed protocol not to win back any of the prizes, and indicated a commitment to continued support of the LGC and future sponsorships.

Note-worthy scores for a tremendous day’s tournament were as follows. In the 0-10 Flight: Avinash Persaud 71/2; Patrick Prashad 71/9; Aleem Hussain 76/9. In the 11-19 Flight: Jacks Harry 69/16; William Walker 70/12; Rabindranath Tewari 73/17; Ravindra Harry 74/12; Joaan Deo 74/14;Kalyan Tiwari 74/16; Rakesh Harry 76/12; Aasrodeen Shaw 76/12;Shanella London 78/15. In the 20-36 Flight: Lloyd Fung-A-Fat 71/28; Maxim Mangra 74/21;Pope-Emanuel London 76/21;Eureka Giddings 77/28; Troy Cadogan 79/26; Guillermo Escarraga 82/21.