Persaud takes lone win for Guyanese

Danny Persaud (blue Mazda Miata) during last year’s CMRC Guyana leg.

The Williams Industries International Race meet sped off yesterday in Barbados at the Bushy Park International Raceway and the event was dominated majorly by the home team with Barbados carting off the majority of the podium finishes.
Guyana finished on the podium thrice but Danny Persaud was the only driver to win a race for the Guyanese. Persaud in his blue Mazda Miata collected the chequered flag in the third and final Groups 3 & 4 combined race for finishing ahead of his respective group three competitors.
Guyana’s Andrew King was second in the third Group-4 race, his only completed race, finishing behind Jamaican Kyle Greg that won all three of the Groups 4 & 3 combined showdowns.
Danny Persaud finished second in his other completed race.
In the SR3 radicals class, Guyana’s Kristian Jeffrey had a tough time after failing to reach the podium. Barbadian teenage sensation, Zane Maloney, swept the class with wins in all three of the races.

