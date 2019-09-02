“Nothing must hinder the education of our nation”

– Norton tells Sophia Night School students preparing for CSEC) classes

Remarking that “nothing must hinder the education of our nation,” Minister of Social Cohesion, Dr. George Norton officially opened 2019 orientation session of the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) at the Sophia Night School.

The programme offers classes for the CSEC free of cost and is being facilitated by the Sophia Community Development Association (SOCDA). However, members of the organisation made a pitch to Minister Norton for vital support to bolster the programme to which he responded to immediately.

Minister Norton said that he will take the request to H.E. President David Granger and make representation to the Ministry of Finance when budget preparations begin.

“You deserve it… in my presentation to the Ministry of Finance, I will particularly highlight the request that was made here this afternoon,” he stated.

The programme, which began back in 2016 saw over 200 persons registering, and seizing the opportunity to establish a solid educational foundation.

In his remarks, the minister told the students that they are now embarking on their journey to prosperity adding that government fully understands the importance of youths securing a solid future.

“You are our future and we would sincerely like to provide you with all the tools necessary for you to succeed and take this country to the next level.”

Riedler Husbands recently completed his CSEC examinations through the night school programme. He attained a Grade One in Principles of Business while securing Grade Two in Social Studies and English Language. Addressing the new batch of students, Husbands said that while they were told of his achievements, they must know that it came with lots of hard work.

“The students who will be attending the classes must understand that it is not up to the teachers to pass the final examinations, it is up to you to make the required sacrifice and to seize the opportunity” Husbands stated. He noted that through this programme he “now possess the necessary qualifications to attended the University of Guyana.”

Other past students also attested to the benefits of the programme and encouraged the new students to take hold of the opportunity with both hands.

Subjects offered include Mathematics, English Language, Social Studies, Principles of Business, Principles of Accounts, Office Administration, Integrated Science, Agricultural Science, Human and Social Biology and Electronic Document Preparation Management.

