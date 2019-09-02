Latest update September 2nd, 2019 1:59 AM

Limacol Football tournament…. Dynamic & Black Pearl off to winning starts

Sep 02, 2019 Sports 0

Play between Dynamic FC that won 1-0 on Saturday and Police FC B (in possession) on Saturday evening at the MOE ground in the Limacol football tourney 2019 opening match.

The fourth annual Limacol Football tournament, which is sponsored by the New GPC Inc. and supported by W.J. Enterprise, got underway on Saturday Evening at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground on Carifesta Avenue with a double header.
The opening match of the group round-robin phase was preceded by a ceremonial kickoff by Zulfikar Ali of New GPC.
An own goal from Amuniki Buntin (1st minute) from the first attacking set piece of the match saw Dynamic Football Club (FC) hold on for a needling victory despite many attacking ploys from the B team of last year’s champions.
The feature clash was more eventful with Black Pearl being blanked 3-0 by Santos FC under-20.
Scoring for Santos FC were Brandon Solomon in the 27th minute, Beveney McGarrel (46th minute) and Rondel Peters (75th minute), all with one goal each.
The tournament resumes tomorrow evening with a double header at the same venue from 19:00hrs. In the first match Mahaica Determinators will match skills with Pele FC, while Beacons FC will be pitted against Pouderoyen in the feature clash.
The 2019 champions will pocket $400,000 while the runners up will walk away with $200,000. The winner of the third place playoff will receive $100,000 and the fourth place finishers will enjoy $50,000.

