Indigenous people waiting 21 years for High Court decision on land title dispute – APA report

Latest update September 2nd, 2019 1:59 AM
October 2019 will mark 21 years since several Indigenous communities of the Upper Mazaruni area of Region Seven filed a case with the Judiciary, seeking collective title over their customary lands.
This issue was given a spotlight at last Thursday’s meeting of the Amerindian People’s Association (APA) at the Regency Hotel, Hadfield Street, in Georgetown.
Attendees included Minister of Indigenous People’s Affairs, Sidney Allicock, and stakeholders from several partner organizations of the APA.
During the meeting, the APA launched a report titled Ina Nono, Ina Uko’manto’ Eina Pata, Eina Komantok, or Our Land, Our Life on the land tenure situation of Region seven’s Indigenous communities.
The report stated that “Joint requests for collective land title have been ignored. Specifically, the Upper Mazaruni communities’ request for collective title during the 1960s ALC [Amerindian Lands Commission] process was ignored, and the communities’ lawsuit seeking collective title has been pending a decision in the High Court for more than 20 years since it was filed in 1998.”
In 1967, Government instituted an Amerindian Lands Commission, tasked with mapping and suggesting titles to be issued to Indigenous communities.
