Latest update September 2nd, 2019 1:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Horseracing action set for Port Mourant on September 29

Sep 02, 2019 Sports 0

Horseracing action is set to return to the Port Mourant Turf Cub, Corentyne, Berbice, on Sunday September 29 when the Port Mourant Turf Club in collaboration with the MMP Foundation holds a grand one day horserace meet.
Six races are listed for the day’s card with over $3.5M in cash, trophies and other incentives up for the taking.
The feature event for the day will be for horses classified B and lower over 1300meters for a winning take of $600,000 and trophy. The other three placers will receive $300,000, $150,000 and $75,000 respectively.
There is an event for 3 Years Old Guyana Bred horses (Winner of less than four races) also over 1300 meters for a first place taking of $300,000 and trophy.
The race for H and lower animals is another 1300 meters event which has a winner’s purse of $300,000 and trophy.
The 2 Years Old Guyana bred animals will be running a distance of 1000meters with the winner set to collect $260,000 and trophy.
Animals classified J and K and lower will be battling over 1300meters for the winning reward of $200,000 and trophy.
All the L and lower animals will have their chance to show who is boss when they compete over 1000 metres for the pole position taking of $160,000 and trophy.
The day’s event will be held using the Guyana Horse Racing Rules.
Interesting persons can contact Kris Jagdeo on 624-6123, C. Ramnauth on 697-1979, R. Gajnabi on 643-9696 or Turbo Jagdeo on 618-7278 for further information.

More in this category

Sports

GFF hosts appreciation reception for youth teams

GFF hosts appreciation reception for youth teams

Sep 02, 2019

The Guyana Football Federation last Friday afternoon held an appreciation reception to recognize the efforts of the National Under-17 and 20 Women’s Teams, as well as the National Under-15 Boys...
Read More
Persaud takes lone win for Guyanese

Persaud takes lone win for Guyanese

Sep 02, 2019

Limacol Football tournament…. Dynamic & Black Pearl off to winning starts

Limacol Football tournament…. Dynamic...

Sep 02, 2019

Puran Bros. Golf Classic …. Avinash, ‘Jacks’ Harry and Lloyd Fung-A-Fat flight champions in inaugural

Puran Bros. Golf Classic …. Avinash,...

Sep 02, 2019

Horseracing action set for Port Mourant on September 29

Horseracing action set for Port Mourant on...

Sep 02, 2019

Guyana Table Tennis Association receives equipment from STAG International

Guyana Table Tennis Association receives...

Sep 02, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019