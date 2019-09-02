Horseracing action set for Port Mourant on September 29

Horseracing action is set to return to the Port Mourant Turf Cub, Corentyne, Berbice, on Sunday September 29 when the Port Mourant Turf Club in collaboration with the MMP Foundation holds a grand one day horserace meet.

Six races are listed for the day’s card with over $3.5M in cash, trophies and other incentives up for the taking.

The feature event for the day will be for horses classified B and lower over 1300meters for a winning take of $600,000 and trophy. The other three placers will receive $300,000, $150,000 and $75,000 respectively.

There is an event for 3 Years Old Guyana Bred horses (Winner of less than four races) also over 1300 meters for a first place taking of $300,000 and trophy.

The race for H and lower animals is another 1300 meters event which has a winner’s purse of $300,000 and trophy.

The 2 Years Old Guyana bred animals will be running a distance of 1000meters with the winner set to collect $260,000 and trophy.

Animals classified J and K and lower will be battling over 1300meters for the winning reward of $200,000 and trophy.

All the L and lower animals will have their chance to show who is boss when they compete over 1000 metres for the pole position taking of $160,000 and trophy.

The day’s event will be held using the Guyana Horse Racing Rules.

Interesting persons can contact Kris Jagdeo on 624-6123, C. Ramnauth on 697-1979, R. Gajnabi on 643-9696 or Turbo Jagdeo on 618-7278 for further information.