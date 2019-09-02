Guyana Table Tennis Association receives equipment from STAG International

Latest update September 2nd, 2019 1:59 AM
The Guyana Table Tennis Association was the recipient of a quantity of high quality table tennis equipment when the association cleared a twenty 20″ft container on Wednesday 28thAugust 2019 from the Demerara Shipping Company Limited wharf containing the first shipment of sponsorship equipment from STAG International.
In what was a ground breaking historical agreement signed between Stag International Co Chairman Mr. Vivek Kholi and Guyana Table Tennis Association President Godfrey Munroe earlier this year, which saw Guyana becoming the 41st independently sponsored country by Stag International amongst a group of 57 countries sponsored worldwide by the brand, paved the way for the GTTA to receive the equipment on Wednesday.
The GTTA on Wednesday received equipment sponsorship support and national team kits which included:
10 Americas 16 Elite Tables
1 Americas Elite 16 Show Court Table complete set
12 Umpire tables
12 Scoreboards
60 Dozens 3 Star Balls
60 Dozen Training Balls
60 Surrounds (Barriers)
National Team kits
Tracksuits
Playing shirts
Shorts
Kit bags
Towels
Socks
Under the terms of the agreement, which resulted from a proposal by the GTTA, Stag will serve as the exclusive equipment provider for Guyana for the next four (4) years, which will see the association receiving an equipment grant every two years. The agreement will also see the GTTA benefitting from the provision of competitive discounted prices on future purchases of equipment in addition to sponsorship and provision of equipment support for any international events being hosted by the GTTA within the period of the agreement.
“The executive committee of the GTTA is truly elated by this development, we’re enthused that we have one of the world’s elite table tennis equipment on our shores and available to our players.
A big part of what we’re trying to do strategically within the GTTA is to develop new relationships with table tennis leaders throughout the world. To assist our association efforts in providing the environment infrastructure equity and accessibility for more players to play the sport in Guyana, decentralize the competitions and training programmes, build the table tennis Guyana brand and to improve our performance.
These are the pillars we believe that are needed in order to establish the framework for the capitalization growth and development thrust of the sport of table tennis in Guyana, in view of assisting the association efforts in raising the profile of the sport, enhancing the presentation of our domestic international tournaments in addition to improving the national team brand,” a release from the GTTA stated.
Stag, which is based in Meerut, India, began as a family run business in 1922 is an India-based manufacturer and distributor of table tennis equipment known for producing high quality and durable sports equipment, their table tennis equipment is used in junior Olympic, European continental championships, World Cup ITTF circuit events and key championships worldwide.
With a global foot print in over 200 countries long-time partner with the International Table Tennis Federation as well as a Supplier Pool Member of the European Table Tennis Union, the company currently serves as a sponsor for 57 separate national teams throughout the world.
Guyana national team utilized Stag uniforms and Stag equipment was used by Guyana when the Association recently held the Pan American Games qualification event and Senior Caribbean championships March 23rd to 31st 2019 @ the Cliff Andersons Sports Hall, Guyana Mini and Pre Cadet teams were recently outfitted with the stag brand equipment when the team participated in the Caribbean Mini and Pre Cadet Table Tennis Championships held 19th to 27th August 2019 Santo Domingo Dominican Republic.
THE GTTA would like to express its gratitude to the management of Mediterranean Shipping Company Ms. Vidya Reddy, MSc Rep Demerara Shipping Company Limited, Dr. George Norton Minister of Cohesion Youth Culture and sports, Mr. Vivek Kholi and Mehul Dutt Stag International and the Guyana Revenue for facilitating the clearance of the equipment.
