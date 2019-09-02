Guyana Amazon Warriors set for practice match today

The Guyana Amazon Warriors will take on a select team in their 1st practice match today September 2 from 6:00pm at the Providence Stadium.

Kemo Paul and Shimron Hetmyer will be absent from the Warriors line up due to West Indies commitments.

The Select team for today’s match will come from:

Leon Johnson

Trevon Griffith

Raymond Perez

Ricardo Adams

Akshaya Persaud

Kemol Savory

Tevin Imlach

Kevon Sinclair

Clinton Pestano

Romain Muniram

Robin Bacchus

Ronaldo Ali Mohamed

Anthony Adams

Gudakesh Motie

Keon Joseph