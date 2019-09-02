Guyana Amazon Warriors set for practice match today

Latest update September 2nd, 2019 1:59 AM

The Guyana Amazon Warriors will take on a select team in their 1st practice match today September 2 from 6:00pm at the Providence Stadium.
Kemo Paul and Shimron Hetmyer will be absent from the Warriors line up due to West Indies commitments.
The Select team for today’s match will come from:
Leon Johnson
Trevon Griffith
Raymond Perez
Ricardo Adams
Akshaya Persaud
Kemol Savory
Tevin Imlach
Kevon Sinclair
Clinton Pestano
Romain Muniram
Robin Bacchus
Ronaldo Ali Mohamed
Anthony Adams
Gudakesh Motie
Keon Joseph

