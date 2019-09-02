GNA honors nurses, mid-wives

The Guyana Nurses Association (GNA) on Saturday held its annual awards ceremony by honouring several nurses and midwives for their outstanding performances throughout the year.

The event was held at the GNA Hall, where members, family and relatives were gathered to enjoy the grand ceremony. Nurses and Mid-wives came from as far as Region 8 to be treated during the occasion.

Over 20 awards were handed out to members of the GNA. The members children who did exceptionally well at the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) also received bursaries.

Maria Francois received the Gloria Noel award which was the first award handed out in 1994. This award is in memory of Mrs. Gloria Noel, the first Principal Nursing Officer of Guyana. Furthermore, Michelle Pompey captured the award for nurse leader of the year.

For 2019 the GNA added five awards to their annual ceremony by tapping into the actual care given by nursing personnel so as to choose the nurse or mid-wife well deserving of it.

In the upcoming year nurses around the world will be celebrating the year of nurses. The secretary of GNA Cedina Forde highlighted that Guyana will host a pageant for all nurses and mid-wives. More details of the initiative will be released as organized.

The GNA has been keeping this awards ceremony since the 1980s to recognize outstanding contributions of nurses and their commitment to the association.

GNA awards ceremony usually takes place during the anniversary celebrations of the GNA in the month of August with the issuing of certificates to outstanding members however, awards were added as time progressed and the issuing of certificates ceased.