Latest update September 2nd, 2019 1:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GNA honors nurses, mid-wives

Sep 02, 2019 News 0

 

The Guyana Nurses Association (GNA) on Saturday held its annual awards ceremony by honouring several nurses and midwives for their outstanding performances throughout the year.
The event was held at the GNA Hall, where members, family and relatives were gathered to enjoy the grand ceremony. Nurses and Mid-wives came from as far as Region 8 to be treated during the occasion.
Over 20 awards were handed out to members of the GNA. The members children who did exceptionally well at the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) also received bursaries.
Maria Francois received the Gloria Noel award which was the first award handed out in 1994. This award is in memory of Mrs. Gloria Noel, the first Principal Nursing Officer of Guyana. Furthermore, Michelle Pompey captured the award for nurse leader of the year.
For 2019 the GNA added five awards to their annual ceremony by tapping into the actual care given by nursing personnel so as to choose the nurse or mid-wife well deserving of it.
In the upcoming year nurses around the world will be celebrating the year of nurses. The secretary of GNA Cedina Forde highlighted that Guyana will host a pageant for all nurses and mid-wives. More details of the initiative will be released as organized.
The GNA has been keeping this awards ceremony since the 1980s to recognize outstanding contributions of nurses and their commitment to the association.
GNA awards ceremony usually takes place during the anniversary celebrations of the GNA in the month of August with the issuing of certificates to outstanding members however, awards were added as time progressed and the issuing of certificates ceased.

More in this category

Sports

GFF hosts appreciation reception for youth teams

GFF hosts appreciation reception for youth teams

Sep 02, 2019

The Guyana Football Federation last Friday afternoon held an appreciation reception to recognize the efforts of the National Under-17 and 20 Women’s Teams, as well as the National Under-15 Boys...
Read More
Persaud takes lone win for Guyanese

Persaud takes lone win for Guyanese

Sep 02, 2019

Limacol Football tournament…. Dynamic & Black Pearl off to winning starts

Limacol Football tournament…. Dynamic...

Sep 02, 2019

Puran Bros. Golf Classic …. Avinash, ‘Jacks’ Harry and Lloyd Fung-A-Fat flight champions in inaugural

Puran Bros. Golf Classic …. Avinash,...

Sep 02, 2019

Horseracing action set for Port Mourant on September 29

Horseracing action set for Port Mourant on...

Sep 02, 2019

Guyana Table Tennis Association receives equipment from STAG International

Guyana Table Tennis Association receives...

Sep 02, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019