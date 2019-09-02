GDA assists students for new school year

Latest update September 2nd, 2019 1:59 AM
The Georgetown Dominoes Association (GDA) has made a timely donation to students of the Tucville community to ensure they are well prepared for the new school year which starts today.
At a simple ceremony held on Saturday at Turning Point, South Georgetown, the executive members of the GDA presented several items including bags, books, pencils, rulers and erasers to the students as part of their corporate responsibility.
President of the GDA Colin McEwan told Kaieteur Sport that this is their first such venture and they hope to expand in the future, adding that assisting the youths is one of the priorities of the GDA.
He said they are always willing to assist the needy and another drive is set for December for the youths and they also want to render assistance to an orphanage. He expressed gratitude to their sponsors and he is looking forward to their continued support.
Those from the GDA that attended the ceremony were; McEwan (President), Rawl Cameron (junior organising secretary), Richard Mittleholzer (PRO), Claire Benjamin, Colin Mc Ewan Jr. (Asst. Sect. trea.) and Mark Wiltshire (senior organising secretary).
