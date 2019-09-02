Extra lessons at ‘Sir Morgan’s’ pay off… Third and fourth formers shine at CSEC

Ronaldo DeAbreu, Azela Jordan, Devatri Motiram , Yogmattie Suknandan , Vickram Singh, Alesha Hinds, Gem Gomes ,Tonique Henry, Lorann Londen, , Akel Barrington, Tereza Arthur, Naomi Patokie , Jazymn Duke, Amya Luke , Trevor Isaacs, Aaliyah Ault, and Latonya Brummel – are all names of third and fourth formers, who have earned Grade One and Straight ‘A’ profiles (distinction) passes at the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate, (CSEC).

The students, who sat the exams via Morgan’s Learning Centre,(MLC) —a private institution told Kaieteur News that they have their teachers and parents to thank.

The students acquired passes in Principles of Accounts, Principles of Business and Office Administration.

The grades were nonetheless not easy to come by, the students said.

“We had to wake up early in the mornings, go to lessons at the Centre, then got to school then back to lessons in the evening. So it was hard work.”

The students attend different schools but would gather together at MLC‘s Campbellville location for extra lessons, several times a week.

From all appearances, the children are much like any group of teenagers, except for the fact that their teacher and founder of the institution “Sir Orin Morgan” pushes them to achieve above average grades.

In fact, students of Morgan’s as young as 12 years have been known for achieving high scores at the exams set by the Caribbean Examinations Council.

In 2016, Chirag Chandwani, 12, was among MLC performers. He obtained a straight ‘A’ profile in Principles of Accounts, (POA).

The teacher told Kaieteur News, nonetheless that he is proud of all his students –those past and present.

This year, Morgan told Kaieteur News that MLC recorded a 93 percent pass rate at CSEC.

“I believe that we performed well for a fairly new school on the block,” Morgan said

He noted that the Centre only established a school (edifice) at Durban Street Lodge, a few years ago.

“Our top student Ameer Ishmael passed 16 subjects with straight ‘A ‘profiles, Grade ones, twos and threes.”

Ishmael is followed by Leah Fay Farley who gained 11 subjects— including seven Grade Ones, three Grade twos, and one Grade three; Kelly-Ann James 10 subjects—6 Grade ones and 4 Grade Twos; Nyah Hoppie 9 subjects—6 Grade ones and 3 Twos; Deron Roberts 10 subjects —5 Grade Ones, 4 Grade Twos and 1 Grade three; and Isaiah Morris 10 subjects –3 Grade Ones, 4 Grade twos and 3 Grade threes.

Morgan noted that overall, the students scored passes in 22 subjects.

He explained pass rates included 100 percent passes in English A; 86.7 percent passes in Mathematics; 100 percent passes include Physical Education and Religious Education and above 90 % passes in Portuguese. Morgan explained both MLC school and lessons students performed exemplary at the exams.

Yet, he disclosed the school is looking to raise the standard once more.

“We are known for performing well in the business subjects but the focus is now on the sciences.”

With the school‘s science department fully up and running, Morgan said MLC is poised to take on the new challenge.

“With the assistance of Ms Yonette Chichester former Deputy of President’s College as Head of our Science Department, our students did us proud this year.

The students performed exemplary in Chemistry, Physics and Human and Social Biology.”

The objective, Morgan said is to allow student as wide a scope as possible.

“We are preparing our students for the future and in life you always have a plan B, so if their plans for the business field don’t work out, they always have the science field to fall back on.”

Added to that, the teacher said that the fact Guyana is moving in the direction of oil production, “we want to ensure that our students have the base for a career in the area of environmental science and the like…”

Morgan noted that his vision is always to see his students reach their fullest potential.

“We want them to have a balanced lifestyle so we have a number of extracurricular activities on our curriculum.”

For this reason, Yolanda Adams —Blair, a parent and head teacher at a public school noted she enrolled her twins Daryn and Daryl Blair, 15, for extra classes at MLC.

“I must say, it is money well spent because the teachers here are helping my boys not only with school work but how to be more sociable.”