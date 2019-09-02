‘Do better’ – Min. Lawrence charges Reg. 1 health staffers

Latest update September 2nd, 2019 1:59 AM
Following a multi-faceted visit to Region 1, Public Health Minister, Volda Lawrence has charged the staff of hospitals, health centres and health posts in Barima-Waini to improve the efficiency of service.
The minister noted that while these health facilities are operating well, there is still the potential to raise the level of health care delivery in the region. Minister Lawrence and her team sought to take a hands-on approach in ensuring issues are addressed at the regional level to ensure that people in the region have access to quality health care. The four-day visit to Region 1 ran from August 27-31.
Also accompanying the high-level medical team was PAHO/WHO representative Dr. William Adu-Krow, senior staff of the MoPH, Clinical Coordinator Caroline Hicks, Deputy Permanent Secretary Administration Shellon Bess, Procurement Officer Mr. Seewchan and Director of Regional and Clinical Services, Dr. Kay Shako.
The facilities visited were Kumaka District Hospital, Kwebanna Health Post, Mabaruma Regional Hospital, White Water Health Centre, Port Kaituma Hospital, Sebai health post, Pakera District Hospital and Baramita Health Centre.
