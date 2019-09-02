CDC wants special fund to cover oil spill response other disasters

– also pushing to become legislative agency

By Kiana Wilburg

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) is working to complete a Disaster Risk Management Bill that will give it legislative status, and also provide a special fund that covers expenses associated with oil spill response and relief for other disasters.

During an exclusive interview with this newspaper, CDC Head, Colonel Kester Craig, said that the draft legislation supports sustainable development in Guyana through the development and implementation of a comprehensive system of disaster risk management.

Colonel Craig said it ensures that disaster risk management procedures and measures are put in place in Guyana, including procedures and measures aimed at disaster risk reduction, mitigation, preparedness, response and recovery and resilience building. He said, too, that it enables the State through all its resources to assess and manage disaster risk; mitigate or reduce the impact of hazards; and effectively respond to, and recover from, a disaster or an emergency situation.

To this end, Colonel Craig said that the draft legislation will allow for the establishment of a long-term institutional, governance and risk management framework at different levels of government to promote Guyana’s resilience to hazards, emergencies and disasters.

Colonel Craig also noted that the Bill paves the way for the establishment of a National Disaster Risk Management Fund which would be used to promote and support the development and implementation of disaster risk reduction actions; serve as a contingency fund in the case of disasters and emergencies; and support the adoption of comprehensive disaster risk management in Guyana.

Colonel also noted that the National Disaster Risk Management Fund will operate in a complementary manner to the Contingencies Fund which the Commission usually has access to support disaster relief efforts.

Furthermore, Colonel Craig also noted that the National Disaster Risk Management Fund would consist of monies appropriated by the National Assembly for the purposes of the Fund; monies received from partnerships with donor organizations, stakeholders and development partners, including in the form of loans, grants or donations. He said that it will also consists of interest and dividends derived from the investment of monies made on behalf of the Fund; and such other monies which are provided to the Commission as may be raised through or as a result of activities organized by or on its behalf.

The official said , “…We are finished with the draft and it is now for it to go to the Chief Parliamentary Counsel so it can be corrected, put into the right format and then to Cabinet for perusal. So this is really historic for us. Most countries have a response bill but what we are proposing is a bill looking at drought, oil spills etc.”

In the meantime, the CDC Head said that works will continue on the National Oil Spill Contingency Plan which is almost 90 percent complete. Colonel Craig noted that the end product will be something to be proud of while noting that Guyana is receiving the help of the International Maritime Organization.

“This plan is going to be one of the best in the regions. It is underpinned by a lot of research…Our plan is informed by the updated IMO guidelines and the first draft, we sent it to IMO. They reviewed it and sent their recommendations on areas of strengths and weaknesses. So our plan will be one of the best in the regions.”

Colonel Craig confidently stated that it will be a model for others to use.