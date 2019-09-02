Breaking News… Dem Bridge goes down after barge slams into it

The Demerara Harbour Harbour will be out of commission after a tug and barge ran into the structure around midnight.

The bridge has been thrown out of line and and would be out of commission for two days, management disclosed.

The bridge is a critical link to the West Demerara area and would leave thousands of vehicle stranded.

Today is when the new school term begins.

More to come later…Read Kaieteur News.

