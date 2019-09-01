Latest update September 1st, 2019 12:59 AM

Three captured during botched robbery at Republic Park home

Sep 01, 2019 News 0

– cop relieving himself in bushes hears wounded suspect groaning nearby

Quick response by police ranks led to the shooting and capture of one bandit and the arrest of two others, following a botched attack at the home of a Republic Park, East Bank Demerara businessman.

Captured suspect

Police ranks searching for the men yesterday.

The robbery attempt occurred at around 07:45 hrs yesterday.
Sources said that Edward Hodge, 40, of Grove, East Bank Demerara, was shot in the upper left thigh, when he opened fire at police ranks who had confronted him at the scene.
He has been admitted under guard at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). One of the other suspects is a 26-year-old Grove, East Bank Demerara man, while the third is reportedly from Kaneville, East Bank Demerara.
Police said that the Republic Park resident, Brian Perreira, was in his yard disposing of refuse, when he saw a man scale his back fence, while two others stood nearby.Perreira immediately ran back into his house, and alerted the police. A mobile patrol responded quickly and, with the help of residents, managed to corner the trio in a bushy area at the back of Republic Park.

It is alleged that Hodge, who was armed, shot at the ranks. One policeman returned fire, shooting Hodge in the upper thigh.
However, he managed to flee into the bushes, while the two others were taken into custody.
The ranks continued to stake out the area. As luck would have it, at around 09:30 hrs, one of the policemen went into the bushes to answer a call of nature.
He was doing just that when he heard someone groaning nearby. The cop, who had drawn his firearm, spotted the wounded and muddy Hodge hiding just a few feet away.
He then escorted the suspect back to the police vehicle. Kaieteur News understands that Hodge alleged that he was fishing in the area.
The handcuffed man was then taken to the GPHC and admitted under guard.

 

 

