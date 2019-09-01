Police hunt prime suspect in Diamond fish shop fatal stabbing

Police have launched a manhunt for the main suspect in the recent Diamond, East Bank Demerara fish shop brawl that ended with 18-year-old Friendship, East Bank Demerara resident Rivaldo Williams, succumbing. At the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, doctors found he had suffered several stab wounds.

Yesterday, police sources indicated that since the incident occurred on August 25, they have been able to come up with credible leads as to who the main suspect is.

They said that the suspect has since been on the run.

Relatives had disclosed said that several family members were returning from a wedding ceremony in Diamond and decided to stop at the Sin City Nightclub and Fish Shop for food when the incident occurred.

His sister, Faneisa Jairam, said that her brother had entered the fish shop with a few friends.

After a lengthy time passed and they did not come out, she ventured into the shop and realised that her brother and his friends were in a heated argument t with a group of young men, who were consuming alcohol.

Other relatives who were waiting in the bus outside the fish shop had indicated that they had seen a group of young boys sprinting from the facility.

They entered the place and saw the teen lying on the ground in a pool of blood, with stab wound to the left chest, abdomen, face and head.

He was rushed to the nearby Diamond Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, relatives at the home yesterday are still in deep grief and are calling on police authorities to ensure they receive swift justice in the matter.