Local Tech Company to launch Facebook developer circle in Guyana

Latest update September 1st, 2019 12:59 AM
Trifinity Solutions, a local tech company is set to collaborate with Silicon Valley tech giant Facebook to help build a developer community in Guyana through the launch of a local chapter.
The Facebook Global Developers Circle (DevC) is set to launch in Guyana on 21st September at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre.
Attendees will enjoy panel discussions and networking sessions with local talents and representatives from the Facebook team; they will also interact with the local DevC lead, Samantha Sheoprashad.
According to Sheoprashad, the Founder of Trifinity Solutions, believes that collaboration is the key to community development.
“With such community development in our country, we will be able to develop and nurture tech talents for local and International opportunities.
We at (Trifinity Solutions) see this as an opportunity to continue building the local tech industry and harness on our innovative and creative skills most importantly.
Facebook is 100 percent committed to support emerging tech talent across Guyana and through this collaboration we can expose our community to the tools and a technology being used by one of the world’s leading tech companies,” she added.
Facebook Developers Circle is a programme designed to create locally organised communities for technology developers. These communities allow developers all over the world to connect, learn and collaborate.
Each circle is community-driven, free to join and provide a platform for members to share knowledge, build new ideas and learn about the latest technology from Facebook and other industry leaders.
Each circle is appointed a lead, who is tasked with finding unique ways to engage their local communities online and offline. These communities are meant to educate and provide a forum for discussion and knowledge sharing around topics that are top-of-mind for developers in a particular market.
Facebook has also recognised the potential of the human resources in the Caribbean through the Caricom Youth Ambassador programme and is currently negotiating to work with Caricom and introduce the programme in several countries over the next two years.
Currently, there is presence in Jamaica, Barbados and Haiti from which there are great successes in empowerment of the local tech individuals, and now the focus is on Guyana.
