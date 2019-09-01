Ex-GRA employee accused of taking $1M bribe from nightclub

A former employee of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) was on Friday granted bail by Senior Magistrate Leron Daly after he appeared before her for allegedly carrying out a corrupt transaction with an agent.

Sirestsi Bascom, who is now a 33-year-old Security Officer of 9 Melanie Damishana, East Coast Demerara, pleaded not guilty to the charge, which was read to him.

It is alleged that on December 4, last at Rio Night Club Georgetown, Bascom while being a clerk of GRA, he corruptly obtained from Paul Daby the sum of $1M for himself as reward or inducement to not seize and remove all uncustomed alcohol beverages found at the said location.

At the time the charge was read to him, the defendant made an appearance in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts. According to information, on the day in question, Bascom was given instructions to go and seize all the uncustomed alcoholic beverages from the nightclub, however, he failed to do so.

He allegedly collected money from Daby to prevent the seizure, which caused the matter to be reported and an investigation launched. Bascom was later contacted and charged for the offence.

Police Prosecutor Sanj Singh had no objections for bail to be granted to Bascom and he was released on bail in the sum of $80,000. He is expected to return to court on September 20, next when the prosecutor will report on the completion of investigation so that the matter can proceed to trial.