Energy Director, Tullow Oil Management Team visit Stena Forth

Director of Energy, Dr. Mark Bynoe, on Friday said that the visit to the Stena Forth to get a first-hand look at the drillship was tremendous as it brought a new appreciation of the entire cycle of operations involved in the petroleum sector.

Bynoe made the disclosures after travelling to the vessel with a management team from Tullow Oil, Executive Vice President (New Ventures) Mr. Ian Cloke; Tullow Oil Guyana B.V. Country Manager, Mr. Joachim Vogt; Tullow Oil plc Head of Operations and External Affairs (New Ventures and Exploration) Mr. Eric Bauer, along with Environmental Protection Agency, Executive Director, Dr. Vincent Adams and British High Commissioner to Guyana, Mr. Greg Quinn.

“[The visit] allowed us an opportunity to assess the work that is currently being carried out as well as to interact with those who are at the front end… It is vital that we have a full appreciation of the range of services and expertise that are required that if, as Guyanese, we are moving to manage, but also take greater control of the sector. We’re able to allow for those expertise to be developed and ultimately be employed within the sector going forward,” the Energy Director said.

The UK-based Tullow Oil Plc wholly owned subsidiary Tullow Guyana B.V. Jethro-1 exploration well, drilled in the Orinduik Block offshore Guyana, announced that it discovered oil in commercial quantities on August 12.

Director, Department of Energy Dr. Mark Bynoe (front, centre) along with British High Commissioner to Guyana, Greg Quinn and members of the management team of Tullow Oil on the helideck of the Stena Forth