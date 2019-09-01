A list we can trust… to hold elections we can trust

“It is my desire that credible elections be held in the shortest possible time. I shall continue to ensure that Government’s actions are consistent and in compliance with the Constitution, and assure citizens of a credible electoral process.

I urge everyone not to be intimidated by incendiary insinuations aimed at instigating disaffection, which could affect preparations for elections. I assure everyone that the Government will spare no effort to protect your fundamental rights and freedoms.

I am confident that the path we have chosen is the best for the nation.”- HE David Granger – 2019.03.15.

In an address to the members of the Diplomatic Corps, His Excellency David Granger, was clear when he said, “Free, fair and credible elections are essential to representative democracy but can be assured only if certain minimum conditions are met. These include – an independent and functional Elections Commission; an acceptable and credible Official List of Electors; and an efficient and competent secretariat to manage these elections.

The independence of the Elections Commission is safeguarded by the Constitution. It is insulated from political influence, instruction and interference”.

The Constitution of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana mandates that; “the Commission (GECOM) shall exercise general direction and supervision over the registration of electors and administrative conduct of all elections of members of the National Assembly”.

A Partnership for National Unity – APNU – has always advocated for fair, free and credible elections. Along with our Coalition partners, we have always respected the independence of GECOM and the important role that the Commission plays, in delivering credible elections in Guyana.

The recent ruling and decisions that were made by the Chief Justice and the Chairman of the Elections Commission are in accord with several of the statements we have issued over the last eight months. We are in agreement with the Chairman of GECOM that, a credible list is critical to a fair and free election.

It is noteworthy that the PPP is prepared to go to the polls with any list; they don’t care if the list is corrupted… Why? One can only imagine why the PPP is not interested in fair, free and credible elections. However, it is essential that we hold fair, free and credible elections and we cannot do so if the people of Guyana believe that the list is outdated and corrupted.

We are encouraged that data gathered from the current house-to-house registration will be considered in the new list of electors. The process that GECOM will now employ to sanitize the new list of electors must therefore take into consideration all of the concerns expressed. Guyanese need a voter list they can trust; to hold elections they can trust, to give them a government they can trust. This is central to our democracy and our future.

When GECOM informs the President that they are ready to conduct general and regional elections, and a date is announced, the Coalition will be ready.

In just four short years much progress has been made, but we know that real change takes time. We have made a good start, but there is more work to be done. With the honest leadership of President David Granger, we will embark on a decade of development. We will deliver more jobs, infrastructure development, higher wages, safer communities, a roof over every head and free education from nursery to university.

Under the leadership of President David Granger, the coalition government has provided good governance for all Guyanese. We have created tens of thousands of jobs in new industries, building and maintaining infrastructure, improving the standards in our schools and hospitals, cleaning up our streets, maintaining safe and secure communities.

We must not forget that the people of Guyana voted the PPP out of office just four years ago, in 2015. The PPP was voted out of office because the PPP failed to govern the country in the interest of all the people of Guyana; the PPP failed to provide jobs for our youth; the PPP failed to keep our capital city clean; they failed to deliver public services to all the people of Guyana; the PPP lost the trust of the people of Guyana and they failed to address the country’s most pressing problem – the public security crisis.

The PPP has never accepted its responsibility for the high rate of armed robberies, the murderous maritime piracy, the rampant gun-running and contraband smuggling and other violent crimes that raged along the coastland during its 23 years of governance.

During their 23 years, the PPP brought our country to the point of collapse. They destroyed the economy by aligning themselves with narco-traffickers that destroyed job opportunities, especially for our youth. They allowed our infrastructure to crumble through dishonest deals with cronies and friends. They neglected our education system, leaving our young people with no future or hope of securing real jobs. They neglected the public health sector and allowed GuySuCo to fail.

The PPP have had their time and their track record proves that they are dishonest, unscrupulous, and too incompetent to govern our country again.

This election will be a referendum on leadership. David Granger, a man of integrity and honesty; a statesman and leader who has earned the nation’s trust, will easily prevail.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper)