Williams Industries International Race meet Successful testing ahead of today’s qualifiers

The Williams Industries International Race meet that is being organised by the Bushy Park Motorsport Inc. (BPMI) speeds off this weekend in Barbados and Team Guyana, which consists of five competitors, had a very good testing day yesterday, ahead of the qualifying round today.

Rameez Mohamed’s Honda Civic that will be in group three action at the event.

Mohan Rangasammy’s RX-7 undergoing tuning yesterday at Bushy Park.

The time for the Caribbean Motor Racing Championship (CMRC) seems to be coming to an end but the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) is keen on keeping the sport alive and thus has sent the largest overseas contingent to contest the BPMI organised meet.
Team Guyana consists of Rameez Mohamed, who will be competing in Groups 2 and 3 with his Honda Civic, Danny Persaud in his Mazda Miata for Groups 3 and 4 action along with Mohan Rangasammy, who is slated for Group 4 action in his Mazda Rx7.
Andrew King, the 2017 and 2018 Group 4 champion will be in his iconic yellow RX-7, while Guyana’s first Caribbean group four champion; Kristian Jeffery, will be contesting in the SR3 Radicals class.
Mohamed, in an invited comment with this publication through social media, noted that he was very satisfied with yesterday’s testing and tuning and he is looking forward to putting in some fast times during today’s qualifying round.

 

