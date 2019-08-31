Team Pools tournament at Jerry’s Bar today

Grand Central Shooters pool club will host a grand one day ‘King of the Table’ team tournament today at the Jerry’s bar in Grove on the East Bank of Demerara. The tournament will see four-member teams going head-to-head with action cued for 16:00hrs.

The grand cash prize is $100,000 and $10,000 is the fee for a team to enter. The rules are 8-ball/ball-in-hand. The best of three games will give a team a point and the first team to four points wins. Keen competition is anticipated.